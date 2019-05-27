On Sunday night, men in loincloths and samurai topknots stole the limelight from the president of the United States. On Monday, the new empress of Japan was the star.

When the new Japanese emperor, Naruhito, and his wife, Masako, welcomed President Trump and the first lady, Melania Trump, to the palace on Monday morning during their four-day state visit, Masako, a multilingual former diplomat and Harvard graduate, became an instant hit on social media.

The Japanese public marveled as she spoke fluently in English to Mrs. Trump — even though the emperor also spoke English to Mr. Trump until an official urged him to introduce his interpreter.

“Masako sama can speak five languages,” one Twitter user wrote in a widely shared post, using an honorific term of address. “She is awesome and cool. I admire her. I hope she will demonstrate her ability more and more.”

And the image of Masako chatting with Mr. Trump suggested to some that she will be able to use her diplomatic skills to help advance Japan’s soft power and perhaps even stake out a new role for women in the deeply patriarchal imperial family.

“The shining smile of Masako sama is gleaming!” wrote one Twitter user. “Brilliant! She’s such a brilliant person. Ah, I really think that Masako sama’s stage is here! Diplomacy!”

Many Japanese, but especially women, saw the international debut of Masako, 55, who has been married to Naruhito for 26 years, as a chance — finally — for her to use her training and experience after spending years trapped in her role as the woman whose primary mission was to produce an heir to the throne.