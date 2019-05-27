On Sunday night, men in loincloths and samurai topknots stole the limelight from the president of the United States. On Monday, the new empress of Japan was the star.
When the new Japanese emperor, Naruhito, and his wife, Masako, welcomed President Trump and the first lady, Melania Trump, to the palace on Monday morning during their four-day state visit, Masako, a multilingual former diplomat and Harvard graduate, became an instant hit on social media.
The Japanese public marveled as she spoke fluently in English to Mrs. Trump — even though the emperor also spoke English to Mr. Trump until an official urged him to introduce his interpreter.
“Masako sama can speak five languages,” one Twitter user wrote in a widely shared post, using an honorific term of address. “She is awesome and cool. I admire her. I hope she will demonstrate her ability more and more.”
And the image of Masako chatting with Mr. Trump suggested to some that she will be able to use her diplomatic skills to help advance Japan’s soft power and perhaps even stake out a new role for women in the deeply patriarchal imperial family.
“The shining smile of Masako sama is gleaming!” wrote one Twitter user. “Brilliant! She’s such a brilliant person. Ah, I really think that Masako sama’s stage is here! Diplomacy!”
Many Japanese, but especially women, saw the international debut of Masako, 55, who has been married to Naruhito for 26 years, as a chance — finally — for her to use her training and experience after spending years trapped in her role as the woman whose primary mission was to produce an heir to the throne.
A male staff member for the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology has been accused of possessing stimulant drugs and marijuana, law enforcement has revealed, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (May 28). (tokyoreporter.com)
Japan's economic expansion dating to December 2012 remains intact thanks to wholly unexpected growth in the first quarter, but mounting headwinds have pushed the economy onto unsteady footing. (Nikkei)
A Japanese court has dismissed claims for state compensation filed by two women who were forcibly sterilized decades ago under the now-defunct Eugenic Protection Law. But it declared that the law was unconstitutional.
U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he is not "personally" bothered by recent short-range missile tests that North Korea conducted this month, breaking with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is hosting the president on four-day state visit full of pageantry. (Japan Today)
U.S. President Donald Trump met Monday with the families of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korean agents in the 1970s and 1980s, vowing to cooperate with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to secure their return.
