Court dismisses sterilization compensation claim
NHK -- May 29
A Japanese court has dismissed claims for state compensation filed by two women who were forcibly sterilized decades ago under the now-defunct Eugenic Protection Law. But it declared that the law was unconstitutional.

About 25,000 people are said to have been sterilized under the law, which was in effect from 1948 through 1996, on the grounds that they suffered from mental disorders, genetic diseases or other ailments.

Two women in Miyagi Prefecture, northern Japan, now in their 60s and 70s, were forced to undergo the procedure when they were teenagers.

They demanded a combined sum of 71.5 million yen or about 650,000 dollars in compensation from the state, citing a violation of their human rights.

Sendai District Court Presiding Judge Motoyuki Nakashima dismissed the women's claims on Tuesday.

He said the rights to apply for compensation expire 20 years after sterilization, and that they have already lost their right to a claim.

But he pointed out that the Eugenic Protection Law violated Japan's Constitution.

The plaintiffs say they will appeal the ruling to the high court. The ruling is the first among seven lawsuits across Japan pertaining to forced sterilization.

旧優生保護法のもと不妊手術を強制されたとして宮城県内の女性2人が国に損害賠償を求めていた裁判で、仙台地裁は28日に旧優生保護法は幸福を追求する権利などを定めた憲法13条に違反し、違憲としながらも国の賠償責任は認めない判決を言い渡しました。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
May 29
Police: Kawasaki attack took less than 20 seconds
Police say the man who stabbed 19 children and adults near Tokyo on Tuesday carried out the attack in less than 20 seconds. (NHK)
May 29
With Trump's visit to Japan, Empress Masako finds a spotlight
On Sunday night, men in loincloths and samurai topknots stole the limelight from the president of the United States. On Monday, the new empress of Japan was the star. (nytimes.com)
May 29
Education ministry staffer accused of possessing stimulant drugs, marijuana
A male staff member for the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology has been accused of possessing stimulant drugs and marijuana, law enforcement has revealed, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (May 28). (tokyoreporter.com)
May 29
Japan's record economic growth faces shaky outlook
Japan's economic expansion dating to December 2012 remains intact thanks to wholly unexpected growth in the first quarter, but mounting headwinds have pushed the economy onto unsteady footing. (Nikkei)
May 29
Court dismisses sterilization compensation claim
A Japanese court has dismissed claims for state compensation filed by two women who were forcibly sterilized decades ago under the now-defunct Eugenic Protection Law. But it declared that the law was unconstitutional. (NHK)
May 28
Trump breaks with Abe; says he's not bothered by N Korean missile tests
U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he is not "personally" bothered by recent short-range missile tests that North Korea conducted this month, breaking with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is hosting the president on four-day state visit full of pageantry. (Japan Today)
May 28
3 dead as unseasonably high temperatures continue across Japan
Three women died and around 10 students were taken to hospitals due to heatstroke symptoms as unseasonably hot weather continued in Japan on Monday, authorities said. (Kyodo)
May 28
Trump pledges support for return of Japanese abducted by N Korea
U.S. President Donald Trump met Monday with the families of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korean agents in the 1970s and 1980s, vowing to cooperate with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to secure their return. (Japan Today)
May 28
State banquet honors Trump, First Lady
A state banquet in honor of US President Donald Trump and the First Lady has been held at the Imperial Palace. (NHK)
May 28
Tapping sounds heard from sunken cargo vessel
The Japan Coast Guard says divers have heard tapping sounds from a cargo vessel that sank in waters off Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo this weekend. (NHK)