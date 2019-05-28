A Japanese court has dismissed claims for state compensation filed by two women who were forcibly sterilized decades ago under the now-defunct Eugenic Protection Law. But it declared that the law was unconstitutional.
About 25,000 people are said to have been sterilized under the law, which was in effect from 1948 through 1996, on the grounds that they suffered from mental disorders, genetic diseases or other ailments.
Two women in Miyagi Prefecture, northern Japan, now in their 60s and 70s, were forced to undergo the procedure when they were teenagers.
They demanded a combined sum of 71.5 million yen or about 650,000 dollars in compensation from the state, citing a violation of their human rights.
Sendai District Court Presiding Judge Motoyuki Nakashima dismissed the women's claims on Tuesday.
He said the rights to apply for compensation expire 20 years after sterilization, and that they have already lost their right to a claim.
But he pointed out that the Eugenic Protection Law violated Japan's Constitution.
The plaintiffs say they will appeal the ruling to the high court. The ruling is the first among seven lawsuits across Japan pertaining to forced sterilization.
A male staff member for the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology has been accused of possessing stimulant drugs and marijuana, law enforcement has revealed, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (May 28). (tokyoreporter.com)
Japan's economic expansion dating to December 2012 remains intact thanks to wholly unexpected growth in the first quarter, but mounting headwinds have pushed the economy onto unsteady footing. (Nikkei)
A Japanese court has dismissed claims for state compensation filed by two women who were forcibly sterilized decades ago under the now-defunct Eugenic Protection Law. But it declared that the law was unconstitutional.
(NHK)
U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he is not "personally" bothered by recent short-range missile tests that North Korea conducted this month, breaking with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is hosting the president on four-day state visit full of pageantry. (Japan Today)
U.S. President Donald Trump met Monday with the families of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korean agents in the 1970s and 1980s, vowing to cooperate with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to secure their return.
(Japan Today)