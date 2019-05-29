Police say the man who stabbed 19 children and adults near Tokyo on Tuesday carried out the attack in less than 20 seconds.
The man stabbed 17 elementary school girls and two adults on a road in Kawasaki City on Tuesday morning.
Eleven-year-old Hanako Kuribayashi and Japanese Foreign Ministry official Satoshi Oyama died. Seventeen others were injured, some seriously.
The attacker died after stabbing himself. Police have identified him as Ryuichi Iwasaki. They are investigating his possible motive.
Investigative sources say Iwasaki stabbed Oyama from behind, and then attacked the children one after another, moving about 70 meters in less than 20 seconds.
The two kitchen knives believed to have been used in the attack have 30-centimeter-long blades.
Oyama's wife issued a comment via her lawyer on Tuesday night. She said she is deeply saddened by the sudden death of her husband. She asks the media not to contact her, as she cannot think of anything to say at this time.
A male staff member for the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology has been accused of possessing stimulant drugs and marijuana, law enforcement has revealed, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (May 28). (tokyoreporter.com)
Japan's economic expansion dating to December 2012 remains intact thanks to wholly unexpected growth in the first quarter, but mounting headwinds have pushed the economy onto unsteady footing. (Nikkei)
A Japanese court has dismissed claims for state compensation filed by two women who were forcibly sterilized decades ago under the now-defunct Eugenic Protection Law. But it declared that the law was unconstitutional.
(NHK)
U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he is not "personally" bothered by recent short-range missile tests that North Korea conducted this month, breaking with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is hosting the president on four-day state visit full of pageantry. (Japan Today)
U.S. President Donald Trump met Monday with the families of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korean agents in the 1970s and 1980s, vowing to cooperate with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to secure their return.
(Japan Today)