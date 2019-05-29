Police say the man who stabbed 19 children and adults near Tokyo on Tuesday carried out the attack in less than 20 seconds.

The man stabbed 17 elementary school girls and two adults on a road in Kawasaki City on Tuesday morning.

Eleven-year-old Hanako Kuribayashi and Japanese Foreign Ministry official Satoshi Oyama died. Seventeen others were injured, some seriously.

The attacker died after stabbing himself. Police have identified him as Ryuichi Iwasaki. They are investigating his possible motive.

Investigative sources say Iwasaki stabbed Oyama from behind, and then attacked the children one after another, moving about 70 meters in less than 20 seconds.

The two kitchen knives believed to have been used in the attack have 30-centimeter-long blades.

Oyama's wife issued a comment via her lawyer on Tuesday night. She said she is deeply saddened by the sudden death of her husband. She asks the media not to contact her, as she cannot think of anything to say at this time.