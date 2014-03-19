Japan's economic expansion dating to December 2012 remains intact thanks to wholly unexpected growth in the first quarter, but mounting headwinds have pushed the economy onto unsteady footing.
Real gross domestic product grew 2.1% on an annualized basis during the January-March period, according to preliminary figures released last week. But the Cabinet Office reported that business conditions for March were "worsening" -- the first time in six years such an economic assessment has come down.
A troubling pattern can be seen at two of Japan's main ports. Exports from the Port of Osaka have dipped below year-earlier figures for six straight months through April. The Port of Yokohama's losing streak has lasted five months so far. The purchasing managers' index, or PMI, also indicates a worsening environment for exports.
The two ports are known for exporting semiconductor production equipment and components. The main reason for the poor performance stems from China. Demand for smartphones has ebbed, and the semiconductor market has been in correction mode since the second half of last year.
Capital spending has dried up for chips installed into the latest smartphones, and the effect has rippled throughout the industry. Since the end of 2018, "Chinese semiconductor makers and others have requested extensions on bids," said Nobuyoshi Suda, executive officer at Organo, a Tokyo-based producer of equipment used to clean semiconductors.
The heads of Nissan Motor, Mitsubishi Motors and Renault will gather Wednesday to discuss Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' proposed merger with the French automaker, as Nissan reckons with the question of how to deal with the changes to the alliance that would ensue. (Nikkei)
The chairman of Suzuki Motor will voluntarily forgo compensation for a full year to atone for the string of inspection cheating scandals that led to one of the biggest recalls in Japan's history. (Nikkei)
Japan's labor market has achieved full employment over the past two years. Unemployment has declined over the past two years to below 3 percent-close to the levels of the 1980s and early 1990s-after peaking at 5.4 percent in 2012. (Japan Times)
As a foreigner, you will notice that there are pachinko parlors everywhere in Japan. The neon signs of these pachinko parlors will meet your gaze everywhere in the country. Even the television channels will be full of advertisements for new parlors and machines. (newsonjapan.com)
Carriers in Japan and Taiwan have become the first in Asia to say they will not sell Huawei Technologies' new smartphones in the wake of U.S. restrictions, with a South Korean peer saying it may follow suit. (Nikkei)
It's a spring morning as seven food trucks pitch up by an office building in Ginza, where a few curious workers are already nosing around for lunch options. Run by husband-and-wife duo Naoya and Rieko Shibutani, the Pieni Kissa van is a big hit and queues quickly form to take advantage of its best-selling taco rice. (Nikkei)