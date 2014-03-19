Education ministry staffer accused of possessing stimulant drugs, marijuana
tokyoreporter.com -- May 29
A male staff member for the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology has been accused of possessing stimulant drugs and marijuana, law enforcement has revealed, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (May 28).

On Tuesday, the Kanto Narcotics Control Department entered the residence of Mitsuhiro Fukuzawa, an adviser in an education division, in Shinjuku Ward and discovered unspecified amounts of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, and marijuana.

Investigators later searched the desk of Fukuzawa at the ministry and discovered what appears to be more stimulant drugs in a bag and syringes.

Syringes and a metal pipe were also retrieved from the suspect’s residence, the department said.

“I have the stimulant drugs for my own use,” the suspect was quoted. “I did not know about the marijuana, but I recognize it as an illegal drug.”

A representative of the ministry described the arrest of Fukuzawa as “regrettable.” “We will cooperate fully with the investigation and deal with the matter strictly,” the representative said.

文部科学省の初等中等教育局参事官補佐の福沢光祐容疑者（44）が、東京都新宿区の自宅で覚醒剤と乾燥大麻を数グラムずつ所持していた疑いで現行犯逮捕された。福沢容疑者は調べに対し、「覚醒剤は使うために持っていた」などと容疑を認めているという。
News sources: tokyoreporter.com, ANNnewsCH
