Japan residents wishing to buy 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games tickets have an additional half a day to apply online after organizers extended the deadline on Tuesday, with the official ticketing website continuing to receive a huge amount of traffic.

Applications for the ticket lottery, which opened May 9 and had been scheduled to close midnight Tuesday, will now remain open until 11:59 a.m. Wednesday, according to the organizers.

Around 6.15 million people had registered for the official Olympic IDs needed to apply for tickets by midnight Monday, with some 410,000 new registrations recorded in the preceding 24 hours. The site has received more than 10 million total visits.

The website experienced problems upon opening on May 9, but organizers said it had run smoothly following the installation of an online "waiting room" to manage the queue for prospective applicants.

Applicants will be notified about the lottery results on June 20. Tickets allocated via the lottery must be purchased by July 2.