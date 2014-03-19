Japan residents wishing to buy 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games tickets have an additional half a day to apply online after organizers extended the deadline on Tuesday, with the official ticketing website continuing to receive a huge amount of traffic.
Applications for the ticket lottery, which opened May 9 and had been scheduled to close midnight Tuesday, will now remain open until 11:59 a.m. Wednesday, according to the organizers.
Around 6.15 million people had registered for the official Olympic IDs needed to apply for tickets by midnight Monday, with some 410,000 new registrations recorded in the preceding 24 hours. The site has received more than 10 million total visits.
The website experienced problems upon opening on May 9, but organizers said it had run smoothly following the installation of an online "waiting room" to manage the queue for prospective applicants.
Applicants will be notified about the lottery results on June 20. Tickets allocated via the lottery must be purchased by July 2.
The International Olympic Committee says boxing is set to maintain its place in the 2020 Tokyo Games, but that the sport's international association should be excluded from organizing the events due to a number of problems.
A report released by a global union federation has demanded better conditions for laborers working on the construction of Tokyo Games facilities after several "alarming" alleged labor violations were uncovered.
In November 2018, Kawasaki were crowned champions of the J-League for the second season running despite losing 2-1 to Cerezo Osaka. Sanfrecce Hiroshima’s last-gasp home defeat to Vegalta Sendai was enough to seal the title for Kawasaki with two games to spare. (newsonjapan.com)
The online ticketing site for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo opened on Thursday, only to be overloaded by a stampede of visitors, with many customers unable to access the lottery application for long stretches of time. (Nikkei)
Yokozuna Hakuho, who was diagnosed with a torn biceps tendon after winning his 42nd title in March, has withdrawn from the upcoming Summer Grand Sumo Tournament, his stablemaster Miyagino said Thursday.
The CEO of Rugby Australia on Monday warned organizers of this year’s World Cup to be prepared to deal with spectators that can be more a little more exuberant than the typical Japanese fan. (Japan Times)