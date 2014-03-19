Japan to open up job fields for foreigners graduating from universities
Japan Today -- May 29
The immigration agency said Tuesday it will open up the business sectors foreigners are allowed to work in after graduating from universities or completing postgraduate studies in Japan, in the latest effort to lure more laborers to the country.

Under a revised Justice Ministry notification, to take effect Thursday, foreign graduates will become able to work at restaurants, retail shops and factory production lines under the "Designated Activities" status of residence.

Up to now, such graduates have usually acquired the "Engineer/Specialist in Humanities/International Services" visa to work in jobs such as engineers and accountants, according to the Immigration Services Agency.

The status has not permitted work in the services sector and at factories on the grounds that they are irrelevant to their expertise. Therefore, the agency has decided to add such jobs to the list of activities allowed to engage in by the holders of the Designated Activities visa.

Under the plan, the revised Designated Activities visa will be issued on condition that the students will be ensured full-time employment and equal or higher payment compared with Japanese colleagues. They must also have a high level of Japanese language proficiency.

Prior to the change, the Designated Activities visa has been issued to people including those serving as household employees for diplomats.

News source: Japan Today
MORE NEWS
May 29
Japan to open up job fields for foreigners graduating from universities
The immigration agency said Tuesday it will open up the business sectors foreigners are allowed to work in after graduating from universities or completing postgraduate studies in Japan, in the latest effort to lure more laborers to the country. (Japan Today)
May 25
Day care cancels contract of Canadian caught abusing child in video
A male Canadian national employed at a day care facility in Kitakyushu City who was caught abusing a child on video has had his contract canceled by the facility, reports Fuji News Network (May 21). (tokyoreporter.com)
May 23
Sony CEO vows to tackle game addiction as WHO to group it as disorder
Sony Corp. will tackle game addiction, its chief executive said Wednesday as the World Health Organization prepares to formally recognize it as a disorder. (Japan Times)
May 22
Women pass scandal-hit Tokyo Medical University's entrance exam at higher rate than men
This year's pass ratio of female applicants for admission to the scandal-tainted Tokyo Medical University, which had discriminated against women for more than a decade, was slightly higher than that of male applicants, figures released by the university have shown. (Japan Times)
May 20
Canadian English teacher filmed hitting 2-year-old child at daycare facility
In recent years, we've heard a number of disturbing accounts involving teachers hitting students at Japanese schools, and this week, another disturbing case came to light, when a foreign English-language instructor was seen slapping a two-year-old child during a class at a child daycare facility. (Japan Today)
May 18
13 Japanese teen boys caught peeping into girls' hot spring bath during class trip
The Japanese school year starts in April, and one high school in Tochigi Prefecture wasted no time in scheduling a two-night class trip for its new crop of first-year students. (soranews24.com)
May 17
Japan aims to cut number of dementia patients in 70s by 10% over decade
The government said Thursday it plans to reduce the number of dementia patients in their 70s by 10 percent over the next decade, setting the first such numerical goal to curb growing welfare spending at a time when the Japanese population is rapidly aging. (Japan Today)
May 11
Japan enacts legislation making preschool education free
Japan enacted legislation Friday making preschool education free as part of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's drive to expand child care support and stem the country's falling birthrate. (Japan Today)
May 08
Teen girl in Ibaraki takes her own life after leaving note accusing school club coach of verbal abuse
A 15-year-old junior high school girl killed herself last week after leaving a note accusing a male coach at her table tennis club of verbal abuse, a local education board said Monday. (Japan Times)
May 05
Child population drops for 38 straight years
May 5 is Children's Day in Japan. But the number of children in the country has declined for 38 straight years since 1982, and is now at an all-time-low. (NHK)