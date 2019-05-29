US President Donald Trump has posted a video clip of his four-day trip to Japan on Twitter, and touted the success of his visit.

Trump and the First Lady left Japan on Tuesday. They were the first state guests to the country since the new Emperor ascended the throne on May 1.

Back at the White House on Tuesday, Trump posted a 46-second video clip with the caption, "Thank You Japan!"

It shows the Trumps meeting the Emperor and Empress, people gathered along the streets to see the presidential motorcade, and other highlights of his trip.

Trump wrote, "Back from Japan after a very successful trip. Big progress on many fronts. A great country with a wonderful leader in Prime Minister Abe."

US media have reported differences between Japan and the US on North Korea, with Trump saying he is not bothered by Pyongyang's short-range ballistic missile launches. Other reports say Trump worked toward a quick trade deal with Japan during the trip.

Observers say Trump could make tougher trade demands as the US presidential race heats up.