US President Donald Trump has posted a video clip of his four-day trip to Japan on Twitter, and touted the success of his visit.
Trump and the First Lady left Japan on Tuesday. They were the first state guests to the country since the new Emperor ascended the throne on May 1.
Back at the White House on Tuesday, Trump posted a 46-second video clip with the caption, "Thank You Japan!"
It shows the Trumps meeting the Emperor and Empress, people gathered along the streets to see the presidential motorcade, and other highlights of his trip.
Trump wrote, "Back from Japan after a very successful trip. Big progress on many fronts. A great country with a wonderful leader in Prime Minister Abe."
US media have reported differences between Japan and the US on North Korea, with Trump saying he is not bothered by Pyongyang's short-range ballistic missile launches. Other reports say Trump worked toward a quick trade deal with Japan during the trip.
Observers say Trump could make tougher trade demands as the US presidential race heats up.
A male staff member for the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology has been accused of possessing stimulant drugs and marijuana, law enforcement has revealed, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (May 28). (tokyoreporter.com)
Japan's economic expansion dating to December 2012 remains intact thanks to wholly unexpected growth in the first quarter, but mounting headwinds have pushed the economy onto unsteady footing. (Nikkei)
A Japanese court has dismissed claims for state compensation filed by two women who were forcibly sterilized decades ago under the now-defunct Eugenic Protection Law. But it declared that the law was unconstitutional.
(NHK)
U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he is not "personally" bothered by recent short-range missile tests that North Korea conducted this month, breaking with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is hosting the president on four-day state visit full of pageantry. (Japan Today)
U.S. President Donald Trump met Monday with the families of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korean agents in the 1970s and 1980s, vowing to cooperate with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to secure their return.
(Japan Today)