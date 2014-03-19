Amazon Japan will start offering groceries from supermarket chain Life in certain parts of Tokyo by the end of the year, Nikkei has learned, tapping growing demand for convenience among working couples and the elderly.
Customers will be able to order Life products online through the Prime Now delivery service. Life staffers will then pick out the items at the store to be delivered to the customer in as little as two hours.
Delivery fees have not yet been decided. The American e-commerce giant's Japanese unit plans to expand the service to more areas in the future.
The e-tailer is believed to sell roughly 35,000 items currently through Prime Now. It plans to strengthen its offerings of fresh groceries by working with Life, which operates about 270 locations nationwide.
The partnership is expected to add up to 8,000 new items to the Prime Now lineup, including bento boxes prepared in-store, vegetables and Life-brand daily products.
Japan's e-commerce market expanded by 8.6% in 2018 to 1.69 trillion yen ($15.5 billion), according to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. But online shopping accounts for only 2.6% of the entire food market, leaving much room for growth.
Amazon Japan will start offering groceries from supermarket chain Life in certain parts of Tokyo by the end of the year, Nikkei has learned, tapping growing demand for convenience among working couples and the elderly. (Nikkei)
Japan's economic expansion dating to December 2012 remains intact thanks to wholly unexpected growth in the first quarter, but mounting headwinds have pushed the economy onto unsteady footing. (Nikkei)
The heads of Nissan Motor, Mitsubishi Motors and Renault will gather Wednesday to discuss Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' proposed merger with the French automaker, as Nissan reckons with the question of how to deal with the changes to the alliance that would ensue. (Nikkei)
The chairman of Suzuki Motor will voluntarily forgo compensation for a full year to atone for the string of inspection cheating scandals that led to one of the biggest recalls in Japan's history. (Nikkei)
Japan's labor market has achieved full employment over the past two years. Unemployment has declined over the past two years to below 3 percent-close to the levels of the 1980s and early 1990s-after peaking at 5.4 percent in 2012. (Japan Times)
As a foreigner, you will notice that there are pachinko parlors everywhere in Japan. The neon signs of these pachinko parlors will meet your gaze everywhere in the country. Even the television channels will be full of advertisements for new parlors and machines. (newsonjapan.com)
Carriers in Japan and Taiwan have become the first in Asia to say they will not sell Huawei Technologies' new smartphones in the wake of U.S. restrictions, with a South Korean peer saying it may follow suit. (Nikkei)
It's a spring morning as seven food trucks pitch up by an office building in Ginza, where a few curious workers are already nosing around for lunch options. Run by husband-and-wife duo Naoya and Rieko Shibutani, the Pieni Kissa van is a big hit and queues quickly form to take advantage of its best-selling taco rice. (Nikkei)