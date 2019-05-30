Japan, Russia split over security issues
NHK -- May 31
The foreign and defense ministers of Japan and Russia remain at odds over some security issues, including the Russian-controlled islands claimed by Japan.

The so-called two-plus-two meeting began in Tokyo on Thursday evening and lasted about one and a half hours.

It was attended by Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono and Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya, and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

The two countries agreed to work together toward the denuclearization of North Korea.

Japan emphasized that North Korea's test-firing of short-range ballistic missiles early this month was in violation of the UN Security Council's sanctions resolutions.

The Japanese side expressed regret over Russia's test-firing a new type of missile in a drill on one of the four Russian-held islands. Kono said it is unacceptable in terms of Japan's legal stance.

Russia's Lavrov defended the exercise, saying the islands are a territory under Russian sovereignty.

The Japanese government maintains the islands are an inherent part of Japan's territory. It says the islands were illegally occupied after World War Two.

On the other hand, the Russian side insisted that Japan's planned deployment of a land-based US-made missile defense system, called Aegis Ashore, could be a threat to Russia.

Iwaya responded that the planned deployment is purely for a defensive purpose and would not pose any threat.

日本とロシアの安全保障などを話し合う閣僚協議が行われています。　（政治部・安西陽太記者報告）　河野外務大臣、岩屋防衛大臣がロシア側と協議を行っています。笑顔で握手を交わして話し合いはスタートしました。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
