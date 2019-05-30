Amazon.com Inc.’s Japanese unit and Life Corp., one of the country’s major supermarket chains, said Thursday they will join forces to sell fresh foods online starting later this year, aiming to attract elderly and busy customers. (Japan Times)
A male staff member for the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology has been accused of possessing stimulant drugs and marijuana, law enforcement has revealed, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (May 28). (tokyoreporter.com)
A Japanese court has dismissed claims for state compensation filed by two women who were forcibly sterilized decades ago under the now-defunct Eugenic Protection Law. But it declared that the law was unconstitutional.
Temperatures rose across Japan on Saturday to highs usually not seen until the height of summer, causing hundreds of people to be taken to hospitals and prompting the weather agency to issue heatstroke warnings. (Japan Today)