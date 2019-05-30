Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has made it clear that the US won't get special treatment in a trade deal with Japan.
He says Japan isn't willing to provide better access to its agricultural markets than it offered to other countries in the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
The Trump administration pulled the US out of that deal more than 2 years ago.
Abe was speaking at a meeting of the Japan Business Federation in Tokyo on Thursday.
Abe said, "The premise for trade talks with the US is the joint statement last September. The maximum access we can offer for America's farm goods is what we've granted in economic partnership agreements with other countries."
He assured the gathering that as long as the countries are still trying to work out a deal, the US won't impose extra duties on Japanese cars.
Abe warned that it will be tough to reach an agreement on a deal covering such a wide range of goods. But he said he's hopeful the sides can reach a mutually satisfactory outcome soon.
Amazon.com Inc.’s Japanese unit and Life Corp., one of the country’s major supermarket chains, said Thursday they will join forces to sell fresh foods online starting later this year, aiming to attract elderly and busy customers. (Japan Times)
Amazon Japan will start offering groceries from supermarket chain Life in certain parts of Tokyo by the end of the year, Nikkei has learned, tapping growing demand for convenience among working couples and the elderly. (Nikkei)
Japan's economic expansion dating to December 2012 remains intact thanks to wholly unexpected growth in the first quarter, but mounting headwinds have pushed the economy onto unsteady footing. (Nikkei)
The heads of Nissan Motor, Mitsubishi Motors and Renault will gather Wednesday to discuss Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' proposed merger with the French automaker, as Nissan reckons with the question of how to deal with the changes to the alliance that would ensue. (Nikkei)
The chairman of Suzuki Motor will voluntarily forgo compensation for a full year to atone for the string of inspection cheating scandals that led to one of the biggest recalls in Japan's history. (Nikkei)
Japan's labor market has achieved full employment over the past two years. Unemployment has declined over the past two years to below 3 percent-close to the levels of the 1980s and early 1990s-after peaking at 5.4 percent in 2012. (Japan Times)
As a foreigner, you will notice that there are pachinko parlors everywhere in Japan. The neon signs of these pachinko parlors will meet your gaze everywhere in the country. Even the television channels will be full of advertisements for new parlors and machines. (newsonjapan.com)
Carriers in Japan and Taiwan have become the first in Asia to say they will not sell Huawei Technologies' new smartphones in the wake of U.S. restrictions, with a South Korean peer saying it may follow suit. (Nikkei)