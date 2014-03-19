On May 17, Michelin published then Michelin Guide Aichi-Gifu-Mie 2019, the company’s inaugural guide to Aichi, Gifu and Mie prefectures in Japan’s central Tokai region.

A total of 68 restaurants across the region were awarded coveted Michelin stars. Three restaurants received three stars each: Sushi Ueda and Hijikata, both in Aichi Prefecture, and Komada, a sushi restaurant in Mie Prefecture. Fourteen restaurants, the majority of which specialize in Japanese cuisine, received two stars.

Those restaurants awarded two-stars include Kaiseki Hachisen, Sekine, Hasshokan, Myo-an, Sushi Shunbi Nishikawa, Sushi Hijikata and Tempura Niitome, all in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture; Yanagiya in Mizunami and Ryoutei Susaki in Takayama, both in Gifu Prefecture; and Kaiseki Kamimura, in Ise, and Kappou Nishimura in Yokkaichi, Mie Prefecture.

The specialists in non-Japanese cuisine at the two-star rank were French restaurants La Vagabonde and Reminisce in Nagoya, and Chinese restaurant Shosaichuka Hiro in Gifu.

The remaining 51 restaurants each received one star.