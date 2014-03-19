On May 17, Michelin published then Michelin Guide Aichi-Gifu-Mie 2019, the company’s inaugural guide to Aichi, Gifu and Mie prefectures in Japan’s central Tokai region.
A total of 68 restaurants across the region were awarded coveted Michelin stars. Three restaurants received three stars each: Sushi Ueda and Hijikata, both in Aichi Prefecture, and Komada, a sushi restaurant in Mie Prefecture. Fourteen restaurants, the majority of which specialize in Japanese cuisine, received two stars.
Those restaurants awarded two-stars include Kaiseki Hachisen, Sekine, Hasshokan, Myo-an, Sushi Shunbi Nishikawa, Sushi Hijikata and Tempura Niitome, all in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture; Yanagiya in Mizunami and Ryoutei Susaki in Takayama, both in Gifu Prefecture; and Kaiseki Kamimura, in Ise, and Kappou Nishimura in Yokkaichi, Mie Prefecture.
The specialists in non-Japanese cuisine at the two-star rank were French restaurants La Vagabonde and Reminisce in Nagoya, and Chinese restaurant Shosaichuka Hiro in Gifu.
The remaining 51 restaurants each received one star.
A male staff member for the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology has been accused of possessing stimulant drugs and marijuana, law enforcement has revealed, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (May 28). (tokyoreporter.com)
Japan's economic expansion dating to December 2012 remains intact thanks to wholly unexpected growth in the first quarter, but mounting headwinds have pushed the economy onto unsteady footing. (Nikkei)
A Japanese court has dismissed claims for state compensation filed by two women who were forcibly sterilized decades ago under the now-defunct Eugenic Protection Law. But it declared that the law was unconstitutional.
(NHK)
U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he is not "personally" bothered by recent short-range missile tests that North Korea conducted this month, breaking with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is hosting the president on four-day state visit full of pageantry. (Japan Today)
U.S. President Donald Trump met Monday with the families of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korean agents in the 1970s and 1980s, vowing to cooperate with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to secure their return.
(Japan Today)