Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike says the city's government and China have agreed to allow a popular panda, Xiang Xiang, to remain in Japan until the end of next year.
Xiang Xiang was born in Tokyo's Ueno Zoo in June 2017.
Under an agreement between Tokyo and China, Xiang Xiang was supposed to be transferred to China before she reached the age of two. But the agreement indicated that the timing could be renegotiated.
Koike said on Friday that the two sides have now agreed to extend the panda's stay for up to 18 months. She said they will continue discussions to decide the exact date when Xiang Xiang will be transported from Ueno Zoo to China.
The panda lives apart from her mother. She is growing steadily on a diet of bamboo leaves and shoots.
Koike said she is very happy that Xiang Xiang can stay a bit longer than originally planned. She said she wants Xiang Xiang to be loved by the people of Tokyo and she hopes the panda will continue to grow healthily.
A Japanese court has dismissed claims for state compensation filed by two women who were forcibly sterilized decades ago under the now-defunct Eugenic Protection Law. But it declared that the law was unconstitutional.
(NHK)