Japan considers compulsory ID chips for pets
NHK -- Jun 01
Japan is moving to introduce legislation that would oblige pet shops, breeders and other sellers of cats and dogs to implant the animals with electronic chips. The system will be used to track down the owners of stray pets.

A Lower House committee agreed on Friday to submit a draft bill to a Lower House plenary session to revise the law on the welfare and management of animals.

The Japan Veterinary Medical Association says the cylindrical chip is about 12 millimeters long and about 2 millimeters in diameter, and is designed to be injected in the shoulder area with a syringe.

The chip contains a number that is allocated to each animal. This number can be read with a dedicated device.

The draft bill also recommends implanting ID chips in pets that already have owners.

The proposed legislation would make it easier to discover the owners of stray pets after disasters and pets who have been abandoned.

The draft bill would effectively ban the sale and display of dogs and cats that are less than 56 days old -- an increase from the current 49 days. Experts say that animals separated from their parents soon after birth tend to snap and bark at people as they grow, and such pets tend to be abandoned by their owners.

The draft revision is expected to be approved by the Lower House plenary session next week and will then be sent to the Upper House.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Jun 01
Japan considers compulsory ID chips for pets
Japan is moving to introduce legislation that would oblige pet shops, breeders and other sellers of cats and dogs to implant the animals with electronic chips. The system will be used to track down the owners of stray pets. (NHK)
Jun 01
91-year-old man's death at care home goes unnoticed for over 10 days
A care home for the elderly in western Japan said Friday the death of a 91-year-old male resident last month in his room went unnoticed for more than 10 days. (Japan Today)
Jun 01
Schoolgirls chase suspected train groper and get timely assist from tripper
On May 28, Twitter user @influencercom uploaded a video that shows a man in a suit fleeing from two high school girls shouting "don't run away!", racing across a train platform of Akabane Station in Tokyo. (Japan Today)
May 31
68 restaurants awarded stars in inaugural Michelin Guide to Aichi, Gifu and Mie prefectures
On May 17, Michelin published then Michelin Guide Aichi-Gifu-Mie 2019, the company’s inaugural guide to Aichi, Gifu and Mie prefectures in Japan’s central Tokai region. (Japan Times)
May 30
Trump posts video of trip to Japan on Twitter
US President Donald Trump has posted a video clip of his four-day trip to Japan on Twitter, and touted the success of his visit. (NHK)
May 29
Police: Kawasaki attack took less than 20 seconds
Police say the man who stabbed 19 children and adults near Tokyo on Tuesday carried out the attack in less than 20 seconds. (NHK)
May 29
With Trump's visit to Japan, Empress Masako finds a spotlight
On Sunday night, men in loincloths and samurai topknots stole the limelight from the president of the United States. On Monday, the new empress of Japan was the star. (nytimes.com)
May 29
Education ministry staffer accused of possessing stimulant drugs, marijuana
A male staff member for the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology has been accused of possessing stimulant drugs and marijuana, law enforcement has revealed, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (May 28). (tokyoreporter.com)
May 29
Japan's record economic growth faces shaky outlook
Japan's economic expansion dating to December 2012 remains intact thanks to wholly unexpected growth in the first quarter, but mounting headwinds have pushed the economy onto unsteady footing. (Nikkei)
May 29
Court dismisses sterilization compensation claim
A Japanese court has dismissed claims for state compensation filed by two women who were forcibly sterilized decades ago under the now-defunct Eugenic Protection Law. But it declared that the law was unconstitutional. (NHK)