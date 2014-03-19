Tokyo: Man, 27, accused of raping drunk woman in station toilet
tokyoreporter.com -- Jun 01
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 27-year-old man over the alleged rape of an intoxicated woman at a railway station in Koganei City earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (May 31).

At around 1:00 a.m. on March 27, Tomoya Takemori called out to the woman, aged in her 20s, inside a carriage of the Chuo Line. “Are you fine?” he reportedly asked at JR Higashi-Koganei Station.

The suspect then took her to a toilet at the station and sexually assaulted her while she was passed out.

On Friday, officers apprehended Takemori on suspicion of quasi-coerced intercourse. The suspect admits to the allegations, police said.

Takemori surfaced as a person of interest in the case after a DNA analysis of material found at the scene proved to be a match for the suspect. As well, security camera footage showed the suspect taking the woman to the toilet.

News source: tokyoreporter.com
Jun 01
