Legal marijuana creates buzz, headaches

Police in Japan are spending more time than ever before on marijuana-related crimes. But elsewhere in the world, governments are legalizing the drug... and the buzz is building.

Legal marijuana creates buzz, headaches (NHK) Police in Japan are spending more time than ever before on marijuana-related crimes. But elsewhere in the world, governments are legalizing the drug... and the buzz is building.

Japan considers compulsory ID chips for pets (NHK) Japan is moving to introduce legislation that would oblige pet shops, breeders and other sellers of cats and dogs to implant the animals with electronic chips. The system will be used to track down the owners of stray pets.

Japan's new supercomputer Fugaku to begin operations around 2021 (Japan Times) Japan's new supercomputer Fugaku is set to begin operations around 2021 with the country aiming to regain the title of building the world's fastest computer, replacing its current supercomputer K, government-backed research institute Riken said Thursday.

TEPCO: No foreigners on decommissioning for now (NHK) Tokyo Electric Power Company has put on hold its plans to hire foreigners under a new type of work visa in decommissioning work at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

99% of Pacific megaquake predictions likely to prove wrong: survey (Kyodo) Japanese seismologists believe that nearly 99 percent of their predictions related to massive earthquakes in the Pacific off central and western Japan are likely to prove wrong, a survey conducted by Kansai University showed Sunday.

Japan to sign on to US moon exploration platform (Nikkei) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump are expected to sign an agreement on joint lunar exploration and other space-related projects when they meet here May 27, seeking to stay a step ahead of China and other rivals.

Hayabusa2 aborts descent to asteroid (NHK) Japan's Hayabusa2 probe has aborted its descent to asteroid Ryugu after it reached around 50 meters above the surface. The probe was supposed to drop a marker on the asteroid to prepare for another landing.