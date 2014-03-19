Japan is moving to introduce legislation that would oblige pet shops, breeders and other sellers of cats and dogs to implant the animals with electronic chips. The system will be used to track down the owners of stray pets.
(NHK)
On May 28, Twitter user @influencercom uploaded a video that shows a man in a suit fleeing from two high school girls shouting "don't run away!", racing across a train platform of Akabane Station in Tokyo. (Japan Today)
A male staff member for the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology has been accused of possessing stimulant drugs and marijuana, law enforcement has revealed, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (May 28). (tokyoreporter.com)