An automated train operated by Yokohama Seaside Line Co. on Saturday traveled in the wrong direction, causing about 20 people to be injured, a local fire department said.

Some appeared to have suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries when the train crashed into a buffer stop at Shin-Sugita Station, the department said.

According to police, the five-car train was carrying about 30 passengers.

One of the passengers said the train suddenly stopped and then started going in the wrong direction right after it had left the station.

横浜市を走る新交通システム「横浜シーサイドライン」の駅で電車が逆走し、多くのけが人が出ています。 警察や消防によりますと、1日午後8時15分ごろ、横浜市磯子区の横浜シーサイドラインの新杉田駅で「電車が逆走し、壁にぶつかった。多くのけが人が出ている」と通報がありました。