The operator of an automated train system in Yokohama, near Tokyo, says a data transmission glitch may have caused a train to move in the wrong direction.
On Saturday evening, a driverless train went into reverse and slammed into a buffer at Shin-Sugita, the terminal station on the Seaside Line, injuring 14 passengers.
Yokohama Seaside Line President Akihiko Mikami told reporters on Sunday that the company has not identified the cause of the accident.
Mikami said a device called an ATO at the station received signals that showed the direction of the train had been switched properly. Trains are equipped with the same device.
The operator suggests that a glitch in the system that transmits signals between the devices may have been the cause, because it did not find any problems with the train.
The fully automated Seaside Line has suspended services. The operator says it does not know when they can be resumed.
The transport ministry's Transport Safety Board has sent investigators to Yokohama to look into the accident.
VIDEO
横浜市の「シーサイドライン」で自動運転の列車が逆走して乗客14人が重軽傷を負った事故で、事故車両が駅から撤去されました。 運輸安全委員会・岩田信晴主管調査官：「連結器部分がかなり曲がっていた。逆走事案というのは聞いたことがない」 事故車両を調べた運輸安全委員会の事故調査官は、各車両の連結部分が前後から押されたようにゆがんでいたことから、事故当時の衝撃がかなり大きなものだったとの見方を示しました。また、2日夕方からは事故車両を駅から引き出して車両基地に撤去する作業も行われました。運転再開のめどは立っておらず、シーサイドラインは3日もバスによる代行輸送を続けるということです。
Jun 03
Your medal-worthy Olympic venue selfies will have to stay within the confines of your phone, say organizers of 2020 Olympics.
(soranews24.com)
Jun 03
Tokyo police investigating the murder of a middle-aged man by his father, a former top government bureaucrat, say the son had had trouble with his neighbors elsewhere before moving into his parents' house.
(NHK)
Jun 03
The operator of an automated train system in Yokohama, near Tokyo, says a data transmission glitch may have caused a train to move in the wrong direction.
(NHK)
Jun 03
Japan's run as a core team in rugby sevens' elite world tour came to an abrupt end on Sunday, when the team was relegated for next season.
(Kyodo)
Jun 01
Japan is moving to introduce legislation that would oblige pet shops, breeders and other sellers of cats and dogs to implant the animals with electronic chips. The system will be used to track down the owners of stray pets.
(NHK)
Jun 01
A care home for the elderly in western Japan said Friday the death of a 91-year-old male resident last month in his room went unnoticed for more than 10 days.
(Japan Today)
Jun 01
On May 28, Twitter user @influencercom uploaded a video that shows a man in a suit fleeing from two high school girls shouting "don't run away!", racing across a train platform of Akabane Station in Tokyo.
(Japan Today)
May 31
On May 17, Michelin published then Michelin Guide Aichi-Gifu-Mie 2019, the company’s inaugural guide to Aichi, Gifu and Mie prefectures in Japan’s central Tokai region.
(Japan Times)
May 30
US President Donald Trump has posted a video clip of his four-day trip to Japan on Twitter, and touted the success of his visit.
(NHK)
May 29
Police say the man who stabbed 19 children and adults near Tokyo on Tuesday carried out the attack in less than 20 seconds.
(NHK)