The operator of an automated train system in Yokohama, near Tokyo, says a data transmission glitch may have caused a train to move in the wrong direction.

On Saturday evening, a driverless train went into reverse and slammed into a buffer at Shin-Sugita, the terminal station on the Seaside Line, injuring 14 passengers.

Yokohama Seaside Line President Akihiko Mikami told reporters on Sunday that the company has not identified the cause of the accident.

Mikami said a device called an ATO at the station received signals that showed the direction of the train had been switched properly. Trains are equipped with the same device.

The operator suggests that a glitch in the system that transmits signals between the devices may have been the cause, because it did not find any problems with the train.

The fully automated Seaside Line has suspended services. The operator says it does not know when they can be resumed.

The transport ministry's Transport Safety Board has sent investigators to Yokohama to look into the accident.

横浜市の「シーサイドライン」で自動運転の列車が逆走して乗客14人が重軽傷を負った事故で、事故車両が駅から撤去されました。 運輸安全委員会・岩田信晴主管調査官：「連結器部分がかなり曲がっていた。逆走事案というのは聞いたことがない」 事故車両を調べた運輸安全委員会の事故調査官は、各車両の連結部分が前後から押されたようにゆがんでいたことから、事故当時の衝撃がかなり大きなものだったとの見方を示しました。また、2日夕方からは事故車両を駅から引き出して車両基地に撤去する作業も行われました。運転再開のめどは立っておらず、シーサイドラインは3日もバスによる代行輸送を続けるということです。