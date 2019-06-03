Man killed by father had trouble with neighbors
NHK -- Jun 03
Tokyo police investigating the murder of a middle-aged man by his father, a former top government bureaucrat, say the son had had trouble with his neighbors elsewhere before moving into his parents' house.

The Metropolitan Police Department on Saturday arrested Hideaki Kumazawa on suspicion of fatally stabbing his son, Eiichiro, with a kitchen knife, at their home in Tokyo's Nerima Ward.

The 44-year-old son was unemployed. The suspect, aged 76, is a former vice agriculture minister.

Investigative sources told NHK that the son had trouble with his neighbors over the disposal of garbage when he lived by himself in a different location in Tokyo. He reportedly then moved to live with his parents.

Police say the suspect told them that his son was reclusive and used violence against his family members. The suspect said he didn't want his son to disturb their neighbors.

The suspect said just before the stabbing, they quarreled after he criticized his son for complaining about noise from a nearby elementary school.

Police believe the son frequently had trouble with his father after moving into his parents' home.

東京・練馬区の自宅で長男の胸などを包丁で刺したとして農林水産省の元事務次官の父親が逮捕された事件で、父親が「息子から暴力を受けていた」などと供述していることが分かりました。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
