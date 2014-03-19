Japan's run as a core team in rugby sevens' elite world tour came to an abrupt end on Sunday, when the team was relegated for next season.
Playing in the series as a core team for the first time in two years, Japan's 52-7 loss to England in the Paris Sevens' challenge trophy quarterfinals bounced next year's Olympic hosts from next year's competition.
This year's series served as a qualifier for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The top four teams -- Fiji, the United States, New Zealand and South Africa -- have ensured their spots next summer in Tokyo.
Only the 15 core teams are guaranteed a place in all 10 stops on the elite sevens circuit.
Tokyo police investigating the murder of a middle-aged man by his father, a former top government bureaucrat, say the son had had trouble with his neighbors elsewhere before moving into his parents' house.
(NHK)
Japan is moving to introduce legislation that would oblige pet shops, breeders and other sellers of cats and dogs to implant the animals with electronic chips. The system will be used to track down the owners of stray pets.
(NHK)
On May 28, Twitter user @influencercom uploaded a video that shows a man in a suit fleeing from two high school girls shouting "don't run away!", racing across a train platform of Akabane Station in Tokyo. (Japan Today)