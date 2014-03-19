Tokyo police investigating the murder of a middle-aged man by his father, a former top government bureaucrat, say the son had had trouble with his neighbors elsewhere before moving into his parents' house.
(NHK)
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako attended a national tree-planting ceremony in Aichi Prefecture on Sunday in their first official duty outside Tokyo since the emperor ascended the throne on May 1. (Japan Times)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 27-year-old man over the alleged rape of an intoxicated woman at a railway station in Koganei City earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (May 31). (tokyoreporter.com)
On May 28, Twitter user @influencercom uploaded a video that shows a man in a suit fleeing from two high school girls shouting "don't run away!", racing across a train platform of Akabane Station in Tokyo. (Japan Today)
A 45-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for the alleged use of a shock collar to discipline his three children, police said, the latest in a series of child abuse cases that have prompted legislators to seek a ban on corporal punishment. (Japan Times)