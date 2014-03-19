There are all kinds of sushi -- high end to cheap, high-tech conveyor belt sushi to supermarket and convenient store sushi. There's nigiri, maki, gunkan, narezushi, temaki. It's all pretty good and each offers a unique experience, but add this one to the list.

Micro Sushi

The sliver of fish is rested on a 1/3rd sized grain of rice. My guess is that it's 1/300th the size of normal sushi since the rice is only 30% the size of 1 full grain! It requires special chopsticks to position it and a real challenge for any sushi chef.

There's a reason why Chef Yuki Sugeta created Micro Sushi 30 years ago -- and that reason is one I didn't consider!