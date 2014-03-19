There are all kinds of sushi -- high end to cheap, high-tech conveyor belt sushi to supermarket and convenient store sushi. There's nigiri, maki, gunkan, narezushi, temaki. It's all pretty good and each offers a unique experience, but add this one to the list.
Micro Sushi
The sliver of fish is rested on a 1/3rd sized grain of rice. My guess is that it's 1/300th the size of normal sushi since the rice is only 30% the size of 1 full grain! It requires special chopsticks to position it and a real challenge for any sushi chef.
There's a reason why Chef Yuki Sugeta created Micro Sushi 30 years ago -- and that reason is one I didn't consider!
Tokyo police investigating the murder of a middle-aged man by his father, a former top government bureaucrat, say the son had had trouble with his neighbors elsewhere before moving into his parents' house.
(NHK)
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako attended a national tree-planting ceremony in Aichi Prefecture on Sunday in their first official duty outside Tokyo since the emperor ascended the throne on May 1. (Japan Times)
The defense ministers of Japan, the United States and South Korea have held talks in Singapore. They are believed to have reaffirmed their countries' close cooperation on the denuclearization of North Korea.
(NHK)
A group of men jam their feet into high-heeled shoes and walk back and forth, some falteringly, others with unlikely confidence. Some women watch on, gauging the men's reactions while sympathizing with each other's stories about wearing the torture devices masquerading as fashion. (Kyodo)
Sony will increase salaries by up to 20% for new recruits with high-tech skills in fields such as artificial intelligence, moving away from the traditional Japanese emphasis on seniority to better compete in a battle for talent that crosses industries and international borders. (Nikkei)