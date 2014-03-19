Micro sushi experience - Tokyo's smallest meal
ONLY in JAPAN -- Jun 03
There are all kinds of sushi -- high end to cheap, high-tech conveyor belt sushi to supermarket and convenient store sushi. There's nigiri, maki, gunkan, narezushi, temaki. It's all pretty good and each offers a unique experience, but add this one to the list.

Micro Sushi

The sliver of fish is rested on a 1/3rd sized grain of rice. My guess is that it's 1/300th the size of normal sushi since the rice is only 30% the size of 1 full grain! It requires special chopsticks to position it and a real challenge for any sushi chef.

There's a reason why Chef Yuki Sugeta created Micro Sushi 30 years ago -- and that reason is one I didn't consider!

News source: ONLY in JAPAN
MORE NEWS
Jun 03
Tokyo Olympics bans fans from posting photos of the Games on their social media accounts
Your medal-worthy Olympic venue selfies will have to stay within the confines of your phone, say organizers of 2020 Olympics. (soranews24.com)
Jun 03
Man killed by father had trouble with neighbors
Tokyo police investigating the murder of a middle-aged man by his father, a former top government bureaucrat, say the son had had trouble with his neighbors elsewhere before moving into his parents' house. (NHK)
Jun 03
Data glitch may have caused train accident
The operator of an automated train system in Yokohama, near Tokyo, says a data transmission glitch may have caused a train to move in the wrong direction. (NHK)
Jun 03
Japan's latest celebrity chef is a gay lawyer in hit TV drama
A gay TV couple is making Japanese viewers fall in love with cooking, and with everyday life at home. (Nikkei)
Jun 03
Imperial couple conduct first official duty outside Tokyo since ascension
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako attended a national tree-planting ceremony in Aichi Prefecture on Sunday in their first official duty outside Tokyo since the emperor ascended the throne on May 1. (Japan Times)
Jun 03
Japan, US, S.Korea discuss N.Korea
The defense ministers of Japan, the United States and South Korea have held talks in Singapore. They are believed to have reaffirmed their countries' close cooperation on the denuclearization of North Korea. (NHK)
Jun 03
Japan's #KuToo movement giving women a leg-up in the workplace
A group of men jam their feet into high-heeled shoes and walk back and forth, some falteringly, others with unlikely confidence. Some women watch on, gauging the men's reactions while sympathizing with each other's stories about wearing the torture devices masquerading as fashion. (Kyodo)
Jun 03
Micro sushi experience - Tokyo's smallest meal
There are all kinds of sushi -- high end to cheap, high-tech conveyor belt sushi to supermarket and convenient store sushi. There's nigiri, maki, gunkan, narezushi, temaki. It's all pretty good and each offers a unique experience, but add this one to the list. (ONLY in JAPAN)
Jun 03
Sony raises rookie pay up to 20% to lure tech talent
Sony will increase salaries by up to 20% for new recruits with high-tech skills in fields such as artificial intelligence, moving away from the traditional Japanese emphasis on seniority to better compete in a battle for talent that crosses industries and international borders. (Nikkei)
Jun 03
Rugby: Japan relegated from World Rugby Sevens Series for 2020
Japan's run as a core team in rugby sevens' elite world tour came to an abrupt end on Sunday, when the team was relegated for next season. (Kyodo)