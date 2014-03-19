Japan's latest celebrity chef is a gay lawyer in hit TV drama
Nikkei -- Jun 03
A gay TV couple is making Japanese viewers fall in love with cooking, and with everyday life at home.

The fictional couple also has viewers staying up early into Saturday morning, as "Kino Nani Tabeta?" ("What Did You Eat Yesterday?") starts Fridays at midnight.

It's not very gay, and that's one of the show's qualities viewers seem to appreciate.

"I like the drama because it does not show any romantic scenes," said a 29-year-old woman living in Tokyo. "I feel relaxed after watching it."

"I don't want to see a roller-coaster love story at my age," a 39-year-old woman who lives in Tokyo said. "'What Did You Eat Yesterday?' is suitable for watching at midnight," when Japanese networks like to help viewers relax with lighthearted dramas.

The show also makes for good Twitter fodder. Every week, soon after each episode begins, the social media site is abuzz with tweets from viewers. Typical comments run along the lines of, "Kenji is so cute!" And, "I like Shiro's mysterious smile."

"What Did You Eat Yesterday?" is based on the namesake manga by Fumi Yoshinaga. The drama depicts the home life of lawyer Shiro Kakei and beautician Kenji Yabuki, both in their 40s.

