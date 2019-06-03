Japan's Crown Princess and her eldest daughter have watched a performance of the traditional dances of Ryukyu, now known as Okinawa.
Crown Princess Akishino and Princess Mako attended the Ryukyu dance performance at the Yokohama Noh Theater near Tokyo on Sunday.
The event was held to commemorate the new Emperor's ascension to the throne in May.
One of the dances was performed to a traditional Ryukyu verse written by Emperor Emeritus Akihito, set to a musical piece written by Empress Emerita Michiko.
In his verse, he wrote about his thoughts after he and his wife visited a national leprosy sanatorium in Okinawa in 1975, when they were Crown Prince and Crown Princess.
Okinawan dancer Fusako Shida performed to the music of the sanshin, a traditional three-stringed instrument.
Dances for auspicious occasions were also performed.
Crown Princess Akishino and Princess Mako applauded each performance.
The Crown Princess used to study Ryukyu dance. After the performance, she spoke to the artists, asking a dancer about the pattern of a costume. Princess Mako said she enjoyed the performances very much.
Tokyo police investigating the murder of a middle-aged man by his father, a former top government bureaucrat, say the son had had trouble with his neighbors elsewhere before moving into his parents' house.
(NHK)
The defense ministers of Japan, the United States and South Korea have held talks in Singapore. They are believed to have reaffirmed their countries' close cooperation on the denuclearization of North Korea.
(NHK)
Amazon.com Inc.’s Japanese unit and Life Corp., one of the country’s major supermarket chains, said Thursday they will join forces to sell fresh foods online starting later this year, aiming to attract elderly and busy customers. (Japan Times)
A male staff member for the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology has been accused of possessing stimulant drugs and marijuana, law enforcement has revealed, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (May 28). (tokyoreporter.com)
A Japanese court has dismissed claims for state compensation filed by two women who were forcibly sterilized decades ago under the now-defunct Eugenic Protection Law. But it declared that the law was unconstitutional.
(NHK)