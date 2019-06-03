Crown Princess, daughter enjoy Okinawa dances
NHK -- Jun 04
Japan's Crown Princess and her eldest daughter have watched a performance of the traditional dances of Ryukyu, now known as Okinawa.

Crown Princess Akishino and Princess Mako attended the Ryukyu dance performance at the Yokohama Noh Theater near Tokyo on Sunday.

The event was held to commemorate the new Emperor's ascension to the throne in May.

One of the dances was performed to a traditional Ryukyu verse written by Emperor Emeritus Akihito, set to a musical piece written by Empress Emerita Michiko.

In his verse, he wrote about his thoughts after he and his wife visited a national leprosy sanatorium in Okinawa in 1975, when they were Crown Prince and Crown Princess.

Okinawan dancer Fusako Shida performed to the music of the sanshin, a traditional three-stringed instrument.

Dances for auspicious occasions were also performed.

Crown Princess Akishino and Princess Mako applauded each performance.

The Crown Princess used to study Ryukyu dance. After the performance, she spoke to the artists, asking a dancer about the pattern of a costume. Princess Mako said she enjoyed the performances very much.

秋篠宮ご夫妻の次女・佳子さまが児童文学賞の贈呈式に出席された。母・紀子さまがずっと出席を重ね、大事にされてきたというこの式で、娘である佳子さまは何を話されたのだろうか。　3日午後、都内で行われた絵本など、児童文学賞の贈呈式に出席された秋篠宮ご夫妻の次女・佳子さま。大学卒業後、初めて秋篠宮邸の外で臨まれるお一人での公務です。　佳子さまの母・紀子さまが20年以上、出席されてきたこの式。今回は、佳子さまが出席されることになりました。母・紀子さまと同じように佳子さまも受賞した作品すべてを事前に読み、その一つひとつに丁寧に感想を述べられました。
