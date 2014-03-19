Budget carrier Jetstar Japan is expecting to cancel 70 flights in June, 2 percent of the total, due to a shortage of pilots.

The carrier had already canceled 16 flights this past weekend.

Jetstar Japan said Monday that of the upcoming flights to be canceled, 58 are domestic, including routes between Narita International Airport and New Chitose Airport serving Sapporo, and 12 international flights, including some between Narita and Taipei.