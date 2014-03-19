Jetstar Japan to cancel 70 flights in June due to pilot shortage
Japan Times -- Jun 04
Budget carrier Jetstar Japan is expecting to cancel 70 flights in June, 2 percent of the total, due to a shortage of pilots.

The carrier had already canceled 16 flights this past weekend.

Jetstar Japan said Monday that of the upcoming flights to be canceled, 58 are domestic, including routes between Narita International Airport and New Chitose Airport serving Sapporo, and 12 international flights, including some between Narita and Taipei.

Jun 04
Japan to greenlight 5G base stations on 200,000 traffic signals
Japan's government will allow NTT Docomo and its three major mobile rivals to set up 5G base stations on traffic signals, hoping to reduce the cost and time it takes to roll out the ultrafast networks by taking advantage of the nation's high density of traffic lights. (Nikkei)
Jun 04
Ex-director of English schools suspected in Y23 million fraud
Tokyo Metropolitan Police last week arrested two employees of the management company of a chain of English schools, including the former director, on suspicion of fraud, reports Jiji Press (tokyoreporter.com)
Jun 04
Crown Princess, daughter enjoy Okinawa dances
Japan's Crown Princess and her eldest daughter have watched a performance of the traditional dances of Ryukyu, now known as Okinawa. (NHK)
Jun 04
How the Japanese esports union is changing esports in Japan
Home to companies such as Sony, which makes billions of dollars selling PlayStation consoles, as well as Nintendo, Sega, Capcom and Konami, Japan is famous for being a world leader in gaming. However, when it comes to competitive gaming - esports - the country has lagged behind. (newsonjapan.com)
Jun 04
Japan's pension system inadequate in aging society, council warns
The public pension system is not enough to sustain people’s livelihoods anymore in a rapidly aging society, according to a government report. (Japan Times)
Jun 04
Jun 03
Tokyo Olympics bans fans from posting photos of the Games on their social media accounts
Your medal-worthy Olympic venue selfies will have to stay within the confines of your phone, say organizers of 2020 Olympics. (soranews24.com)
Jun 03
Man killed by father had trouble with neighbors
Tokyo police investigating the murder of a middle-aged man by his father, a former top government bureaucrat, say the son had had trouble with his neighbors elsewhere before moving into his parents' house. (NHK)
Jun 03
Data glitch may have caused train accident
The operator of an automated train system in Yokohama, near Tokyo, says a data transmission glitch may have caused a train to move in the wrong direction. (NHK)
Jun 03
Japan's latest celebrity chef is a gay lawyer in hit TV drama
A gay TV couple is making Japanese viewers fall in love with cooking, and with everyday life at home. (Nikkei)