Budget carrier Jetstar Japan is expecting to cancel 70 flights in June, 2 percent of the total, due to a shortage of pilots.
The carrier had already canceled 16 flights this past weekend.
Jetstar Japan said Monday that of the upcoming flights to be canceled, 58 are domestic, including routes between Narita International Airport and New Chitose Airport serving Sapporo, and 12 international flights, including some between Narita and Taipei.
Japan's government will allow NTT Docomo and its three major mobile rivals to set up 5G base stations on traffic signals, hoping to reduce the cost and time it takes to roll out the ultrafast networks by taking advantage of the nation's high density of traffic lights.
Tokyo Metropolitan Police last week arrested two employees of the management company of a chain of English schools, including the former director, on suspicion of fraud, reports Jiji Press (tokyoreporter.com)
Home to companies such as Sony, which makes billions of dollars selling PlayStation consoles, as well as Nintendo, Sega, Capcom and Konami, Japan is famous for being a world leader in gaming. However, when it comes to competitive gaming - esports - the country has lagged behind. (newsonjapan.com)
Tokyo police investigating the murder of a middle-aged man by his father, a former top government bureaucrat, say the son had had trouble with his neighbors elsewhere before moving into his parents' house.
