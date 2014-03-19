Ex-director of English schools suspected in Y23 million fraud
tokyoreporter.com -- Jun 04
Tokyo Metropolitan Police last week arrested two employees of the management company of a chain of English schools, including the former director, on suspicion of fraud, reports Jiji Press

Between 2013 and 2016, Takahiro Suzuki, the 43-year-old former director of Try Group, which presides over a number of English schools with various specialties, and former employee Nobutaka Nakamura, 37, are believed to have misappropriated a total of 23 million yen.

Thus far, police have accused the suspects of logging fictitious employee expenses totaling 7.2 million yen for four teachers at school Kids On Air in 2015 and 2016.

The suspects admit to the allegations, police said.

News source: tokyoreporter.com
Jun 04
