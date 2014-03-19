Japan's pension system inadequate in aging society, council warns
Japan Times -- Jun 04
The public pension system is not enough to sustain people’s livelihoods anymore in a rapidly aging society, according to a government report.

A council at the Financial Services Agency estimated that a couple who will live until 95 years old will need at least ¥20 million after retirement, more than their pension benefits can cover.

It therefore called on the public to take greater charge of their finances to plan for their retirement by proactively managing and investing their assets.

The report, released Monday, calls on individuals to take on more risk than in the past when planning their financial future, but careful selection of financial products will be necessary due to a potential loss of principal when investing.

For example, a couple with a man aged 65 or older and a woman aged 60 or older will face a monthly debt of ¥50,000 if they depend only on their pensions, according to the report.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Jun 04
Japan's pension system inadequate in aging society, council warns
The public pension system is not enough to sustain people’s livelihoods anymore in a rapidly aging society, according to a government report. (Japan Times)
Jun 03
Japan, US, S.Korea discuss N.Korea
The defense ministers of Japan, the United States and South Korea have held talks in Singapore. They are believed to have reaffirmed their countries' close cooperation on the denuclearization of North Korea. (NHK)
May 31
Japan, Russia split over security issues
The foreign and defense ministers of Japan and Russia remain at odds over some security issues, including the Russian-controlled islands claimed by Japan. (NHK)
May 30
Trump posts video of trip to Japan on Twitter
US President Donald Trump has posted a video clip of his four-day trip to Japan on Twitter, and touted the success of his visit. (NHK)
May 29
Court dismisses sterilization compensation claim
A Japanese court has dismissed claims for state compensation filed by two women who were forcibly sterilized decades ago under the now-defunct Eugenic Protection Law. But it declared that the law was unconstitutional. (NHK)
May 28
Trump breaks with Abe; says he's not bothered by N Korean missile tests
U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he is not "personally" bothered by recent short-range missile tests that North Korea conducted this month, breaking with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is hosting the president on four-day state visit full of pageantry. (Japan Today)
May 28
Trump pledges support for return of Japanese abducted by N Korea
U.S. President Donald Trump met Monday with the families of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korean agents in the 1970s and 1980s, vowing to cooperate with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to secure their return. (Japan Today)
May 28
State banquet honors Trump, First Lady
A state banquet in honor of US President Donald Trump and the First Lady has been held at the Imperial Palace. (NHK)
May 27
After sumo, golf and dinner, Trump and Abe get down to business
After a fun-filled weekend of golf, sumo, cheeseburgers and charcoal-grilled meat and vegetables, U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are set to hold formal talks Monday, with trade and tensions with North Korea topping the agenda. (Japan Today)
May 25
Trump to start state visit to Japan for audience with new emperor
U.S. President Donald Trump is set to start a four-day state visit to Japan on Saturday, a historic event that will make him the first foreign leader to meet with new Emperor Naruhito. (Kyodo)