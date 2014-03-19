Shogi genius Habu gets record 1,434th victory
Japan Today -- Jun 05
Professional shogi player Yoshiharu Habu earned his 1,434th win at a tournament in Tokyo on Tuesday, setting a record for victories in the traditional Japanese board game.

The 48-year-old achieved the feat by beating Takuya Nagase, the 26-year-old Eio title holder, after last month matching the previous record set by the late Yasuharu Oyama in 1992.

"This has been one of my major objectives of the year. I'm happy I was able to achieve this goal today," Habu said after the win.

A ninth-dan player, Habu set the record in his 2,027th match with a winning percentage of 70.8 percent, according to the Japan Shogi Association. Oyama set the record in his 2,216th match with a winning percentage of 64.7 percent.

News source: Japan Today
MORE NEWS
Jun 05
Japan to ban free plastic bags at stores to fight marine pollution
Japan plans to make it mandatory to charge for plastic shopping bags at supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores and department stores as the country combats marine pollution by plastic waste. (Japan Today)
Jun 05
Shogi genius Habu gets record 1,434th victory
Professional shogi player Yoshiharu Habu earned his 1,434th win at a tournament in Tokyo on Tuesday, setting a record for victories in the traditional Japanese board game. (Japan Today)
Jun 05
Rakuten and NEC to build own 5G network
E-commerce group Rakuten, Japan's newest wireless carrier, will partner with information technology group NEC to install roughly 16,000 low-cost 5G base stations across the country over five years, Nikkei has learned. (Nikkei)
Jun 04
Japan to greenlight 5G base stations on 200,000 traffic signals
Japan's government will allow NTT Docomo and its three major mobile rivals to set up 5G base stations on traffic signals, hoping to reduce the cost and time it takes to roll out the ultrafast networks by taking advantage of the nation's high density of traffic lights. (Nikkei)
Jun 03
Tokyo Olympics bans fans from posting photos of the Games on their social media accounts
Your medal-worthy Olympic venue selfies will have to stay within the confines of your phone, say organizers of 2020 Olympics. (soranews24.com)
Jun 03
Man killed by father had trouble with neighbors
Tokyo police investigating the murder of a middle-aged man by his father, a former top government bureaucrat, say the son had had trouble with his neighbors elsewhere before moving into his parents' house. (NHK)
Jun 03
Data glitch may have caused train accident
The operator of an automated train system in Yokohama, near Tokyo, says a data transmission glitch may have caused a train to move in the wrong direction. (NHK)
Jun 03
Rugby: Japan relegated from World Rugby Sevens Series for 2020
Japan's run as a core team in rugby sevens' elite world tour came to an abrupt end on Sunday, when the team was relegated for next season. (Kyodo)
Jun 01
Japan considers compulsory ID chips for pets
Japan is moving to introduce legislation that would oblige pet shops, breeders and other sellers of cats and dogs to implant the animals with electronic chips. The system will be used to track down the owners of stray pets. (NHK)
Jun 01
91-year-old man's death at care home goes unnoticed for over 10 days
A care home for the elderly in western Japan said Friday the death of a 91-year-old male resident last month in his room went unnoticed for more than 10 days. (Japan Today)