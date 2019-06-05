Music-themed restaurant doesn’t want to rock the boat and instead incorporates local cultural into its design and food items.
There’s an interesting dichotomy to Kyoto. On the one hand, the city was the capital of Japan for more than a millennium, and so remains a center for the country’s cultural traditions. But on the other hand, it’s also a city of nearly 1.5 million people, who also have interests more modern than calligraphy and flower arrangement.
So really, Kyoto is a mix of contemporary and traditional elements. Because of its strong connection to old-school arts and aesthetics, though, modern businesses often make the effort to blend in rather than stand out when opening branches in Kyoto, and the latest to do so is the Hard Rock Cafe.
Japan plans to make it mandatory to charge for plastic shopping bags at supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores and department stores as the country combats marine pollution by plastic waste. (Japan Today)
Professional shogi player Yoshiharu Habu earned his 1,434th win at a tournament in Tokyo on Tuesday, setting a record for victories in the traditional Japanese board game. (Japan Today)
E-commerce group Rakuten, Japan's newest wireless carrier, will partner with information technology group NEC to install roughly 16,000 low-cost 5G base stations across the country over five years, Nikkei has learned. (Nikkei)
Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 48-year-old independent businessmen over the alleged possession of marijuana at his residence, a crime he admits to committing to produce marijuana cookies, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
With Japan's annual shareholders meetings season coming up later this month, institutional investors are ramping up pressure on companies to appoint more and better external directors who can improve corporate governance. (Nikkei)
NHK has learned that the Defense Ministry plans to end a major search operation for an F-35 fighter jet that crashed off northern Japan, and prepare to resume flights of the same model.
(NHK)
The FIFA Women's World Cup is just days away to kick off in France and the Japanese team will be ready to compete. There they'll make the final adjustments to their plans to lift the trophy for the second time in their history after conquering the world at Germany 2011. (newsonjapan.com)
Japan's government will allow NTT Docomo and its three major mobile rivals to set up 5G base stations on traffic signals, hoping to reduce the cost and time it takes to roll out the ultrafast networks by taking advantage of the nation's high density of traffic lights.
(Nikkei)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police last week arrested two employees of the management company of a chain of English schools, including the former director, on suspicion of fraud, reports Jiji Press (tokyoreporter.com)