Fukuoka: Man, 48, admits to making marijuana cookies
tokyoreporter.com -- Jun 05
Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 48-year-old independent businessmen over the alleged possession of marijuana at his residence, a crime he admits to committing to produce marijuana cookies, reports TV Asahi

On April 16, officers raided the residence in Fukuoka City’s Minami Ward and seized 360 grams of marijuana, valued at 1.8 million yen.

Officers also seized a blender and various other cooking equipment used for the production of marijuana cookies. He also told police that he smokes the drug in a battery-powered vaporizer.

Police seized equipment for the production of marijuana cookies from a residence in Fukuoka City's Minami Ward

The businessman, who has been accused of possessing marijuana, admits to the allegations. “If I eat marijuana cookies, I get a sense of relaxation,” the suspect told police.

News source: tokyoreporter.com
