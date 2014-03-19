Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 48-year-old independent businessmen over the alleged possession of marijuana at his residence, a crime he admits to committing to produce marijuana cookies, reports TV Asahi
On April 16, officers raided the residence in Fukuoka City’s Minami Ward and seized 360 grams of marijuana, valued at 1.8 million yen.
Officers also seized a blender and various other cooking equipment used for the production of marijuana cookies. He also told police that he smokes the drug in a battery-powered vaporizer.
Police seized equipment for the production of marijuana cookies from a residence in Fukuoka City's Minami Ward
The businessman, who has been accused of possessing marijuana, admits to the allegations. “If I eat marijuana cookies, I get a sense of relaxation,” the suspect told police.
Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 48-year-old independent businessmen over the alleged possession of marijuana at his residence, a crime he admits to committing to produce marijuana cookies, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Tokyo police investigating the murder of a middle-aged man by his father, a former top government bureaucrat, say the son had had trouble with his neighbors elsewhere before moving into his parents' house.
(NHK)
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako attended a national tree-planting ceremony in Aichi Prefecture on Sunday in their first official duty outside Tokyo since the emperor ascended the throne on May 1. (Japan Times)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 27-year-old man over the alleged rape of an intoxicated woman at a railway station in Koganei City earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (May 31). (tokyoreporter.com)
On May 28, Twitter user @influencercom uploaded a video that shows a man in a suit fleeing from two high school girls shouting "don't run away!", racing across a train platform of Akabane Station in Tokyo. (Japan Today)