Japanese musician and actor Pierre Taki appeared in court on Wednesday and admitted to using cocaine.

The 52-year-old defendant, whose real name is Masanori Taki, has been indicted on suspicion of using cocaine at his apartment in central Tokyo in March.

At the first hearing held at the Tokyo District Court, Taki answered questions from the judge clearly, and apologized for having committed a crime.

He told the court that because he works as an actor in movies and television, he was exposed to a lot of pressure and felt cornered mentally.

He said that he should have found ways to release his stress other than drugs, but was too weak to do so.

Taki pledged not to use any illegal drugs ever again.

Prosecutors are demanding an 18-month prison sentence, saying Taki has been addicted since his 20s.

Taki's attorney asked for a suspended jail sentence, as he regularly receives treatment and has the support of his families and friends.

The court is expected to deliver its sentence on June 18.