Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a high school teacher over the alleged molestation of an 11-year-old inside a park toilet last month, reports the Sankei Shimbun
At around 5:00 p.m. on May 12, Kazuto Kondo, a teacher at a private high school in Katsushika Ward, allegedly fondled the chest and lower body of the girl, a sixth-year elementary school student, inside a stall of a women’s restroom located at a park in the ward.
Kondo, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “Due to work-related stress, I was unable to control my sexual desire,” the suspect was quoted by the Kameari Police Station.
According to police, the suspect is not acquainted with the victim. After the suspect met the victim and her friend at the park, they started to play hide-and-seek, with the bathroom being one of the locations in the game.
The victim fled the toilet and reported the matter to a parent of her friend, who lived nearby. The parent then alerted police.
Kondo surfaced as a person of interest after police examined security camera footage taken at the park.
The U.S. Marines in Okinawa said Wednesday that a piece of rubber tape attached to a wing blade of a U.S. military helicopter fell onto the grounds of a junior high school in Okinawa the previous day. (Japan Today)
Japan plans to make it mandatory to charge for plastic shopping bags at supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores and department stores as the country combats marine pollution by plastic waste. (Japan Today)
E-commerce group Rakuten, Japan's newest wireless carrier, will partner with information technology group NEC to install roughly 16,000 low-cost 5G base stations across the country over five years, Nikkei has learned. (Nikkei)
Japan's government will allow NTT Docomo and its three major mobile rivals to set up 5G base stations on traffic signals, hoping to reduce the cost and time it takes to roll out the ultrafast networks by taking advantage of the nation's high density of traffic lights.
(Nikkei)
Tokyo police investigating the murder of a middle-aged man by his father, a former top government bureaucrat, say the son had had trouble with his neighbors elsewhere before moving into his parents' house.
(NHK)