Ex-KAT-TUN member Junnosuke Taguchi started smoking marijuana 'about 10 years ago'
tokyoreporter.com -- Jun 07
Following last month’s arrest of Junnosuke Taguchi, a former member of boy band KAT-TUN, over the alleged possession of marijuana, police have revealed that the musician started smoking the banned drug while still a member of the band, reports TBS News (June 6).

On May 22, the Kanto Narcotics Control Department seized about 2.3 grams of marijuana and smoking utensils from the Setagaya Ward residence shared by Taguchi, 33, and his girlfriend, 38-year-old actress Rena Komine.

Upon their arrests, Taguchi and Komine admitted to the allegations. They were prosecuted on Wednesday.

In the latest development, police have revealed that Taguchi has admitted to being a long-time user of the drug. “I started using about 10 years ago,” he reportedly said.

In 2006, Taguchi, 33, joined KAT-TUN, which is under the Johnny & Associates agency. His last appearance in the group was in 2016. Later that year, he made his debut as a solo artist with the single “Hero.”

Police also said that investigators discovered a large amount of marijuana ashes inside the residence. Police had already disclosed that they seized a large number of rolling papers and a grinder used to grind buds from inside.

On Thursday, attorneys for Taguchi and Komine submitted a request to prosecutors for the defendants to be released on bail. They could be released as early as Friday.

News source: tokyoreporter.com
Ex-KAT-TUN member Junnosuke Taguchi started smoking marijuana 'about 10 years ago'
