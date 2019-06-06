Following last month’s arrest of Junnosuke Taguchi, a former member of boy band KAT-TUN, over the alleged possession of marijuana, police have revealed that the musician started smoking the banned drug while still a member of the band, reports TBS News (June 6). (tokyoreporter.com)
Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 48-year-old independent businessmen over the alleged possession of marijuana at his residence, a crime he admits to committing to produce marijuana cookies, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Tokyo police investigating the murder of a middle-aged man by his father, a former top government bureaucrat, say the son had had trouble with his neighbors elsewhere before moving into his parents' house.
(NHK)
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako attended a national tree-planting ceremony in Aichi Prefecture on Sunday in their first official duty outside Tokyo since the emperor ascended the throne on May 1. (Japan Times)