Emperor Emeritus Akihito has visited the mausoleum of his grandfather, Emperor Taisho, as part of the ceremonies for his abdication. Empress Emerita Michiko accompanied him.

The Imperial couple arrived at the mausoleum in Hachioji City, western Tokyo, on Thursday morning.

Dressed in formal attire and led by senior Imperial Household Agency officials, the Emperor Emeritus walked slowly to the altar.

He offered a sprig of a sacred tree, bowed deeply and reported that he had abdicated on April 30.

The Empress Emerita also paid her respects.

The Imperial couple's visit to Emperor Taisho's mausoleum is the first since 2006, the 80th anniversary of his death.

The couple traveled in a limousine bearing the flag of the Emperor Emeritus for the first time. The deep red flag features the chrysanthemum emblem.

They are also set to visit mausoleums in Kyoto on June 12 to pay their respects to Emperor Komei and Emperor Meiji, the great-great-grandfather and great-grandfather of the Emperor Emeritus.

Their visit to Kyoto will be the last in the series of abdication ceremonies and rituals.