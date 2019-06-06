Emperor Emeritus visits grandfather's mausoleum
NHK -- Jun 07
Emperor Emeritus Akihito has visited the mausoleum of his grandfather, Emperor Taisho, as part of the ceremonies for his abdication. Empress Emerita Michiko accompanied him.

The Imperial couple arrived at the mausoleum in Hachioji City, western Tokyo, on Thursday morning.

Dressed in formal attire and led by senior Imperial Household Agency officials, the Emperor Emeritus walked slowly to the altar.

He offered a sprig of a sacred tree, bowed deeply and reported that he had abdicated on April 30.

The Empress Emerita also paid her respects.

The Imperial couple's visit to Emperor Taisho's mausoleum is the first since 2006, the 80th anniversary of his death.

The couple traveled in a limousine bearing the flag of the Emperor Emeritus for the first time. The deep red flag features the chrysanthemum emblem.

They are also set to visit mausoleums in Kyoto on June 12 to pay their respects to Emperor Komei and Emperor Meiji, the great-great-grandfather and great-grandfather of the Emperor Emeritus.

Their visit to Kyoto will be the last in the series of abdication ceremonies and rituals.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Jun 07
Ex-KAT-TUN member Junnosuke Taguchi started smoking marijuana 'about 10 years ago'
Following last month’s arrest of Junnosuke Taguchi, a former member of boy band KAT-TUN, over the alleged possession of marijuana, police have revealed that the musician started smoking the banned drug while still a member of the band, reports TBS News (June 6). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jun 07
Emperor Emeritus visits grandfather's mausoleum
Emperor Emeritus Akihito has visited the mausoleum of his grandfather, Emperor Taisho, as part of the ceremonies for his abdication. Empress Emerita Michiko accompanied him. (NHK)
Jun 07
Teacher admits to molesting girl, 11, in park toilet, claims 'work stress'
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a high school teacher over the alleged molestation of an 11-year-old inside a park toilet last month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 5). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jun 06
Japanese TV personality admits using cocaine
Japanese musician and actor Pierre Taki appeared in court on Wednesday and admitted to using cocaine. (NHK)
Jun 05
Fukuoka: Man, 48, admits to making marijuana cookies
Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 48-year-old independent businessmen over the alleged possession of marijuana at his residence, a crime he admits to committing to produce marijuana cookies, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Jun 04
Crown Princess, daughter enjoy Okinawa dances
Japan's Crown Princess and her eldest daughter have watched a performance of the traditional dances of Ryukyu, now known as Okinawa. (NHK)
Jun 03
Man killed by father had trouble with neighbors
Tokyo police investigating the murder of a middle-aged man by his father, a former top government bureaucrat, say the son had had trouble with his neighbors elsewhere before moving into his parents' house. (NHK)
Jun 03
Japan's latest celebrity chef is a gay lawyer in hit TV drama
A gay TV couple is making Japanese viewers fall in love with cooking, and with everyday life at home. (Nikkei)
Jun 03
Imperial couple conduct first official duty outside Tokyo since ascension
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako attended a national tree-planting ceremony in Aichi Prefecture on Sunday in their first official duty outside Tokyo since the emperor ascended the throne on May 1. (Japan Times)
Jun 02
The prison inside: Japan's hikikomori lack relationships, not physical spaces
Fifty-three-year-old Kenji Yamase doesn’t fit the traditional image of a hikikomori, but then perceptions of Japan’s social recluses are changing. (Japan Times)