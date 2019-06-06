Japanese sprinter Abdul Hakim Sani Brown clocked 9.96 seconds with wind assistance of 2.4 meters in the men's 100-meter semifinal at the NCAA championships in Texas.

The 20-year-old athlete, who is enrolled at the University of Florida, last month became the second Japanese runner to break the 10-second barrier. He is aiming to compete in next year's Tokyo Olympics.

Sani Brown qualified for the final after finishing second in Wednesday's semifinal. The time clocked in the 100-meter sprint was not officially recorded because there was wind assistance of more than 2 meters per second.

Sani Brown also ran the 200-meter semifinal in 20.44 seconds and qualified for the final.

He is scheduled to take part in the upcoming 100, 200-meter sprint and 400-meter relay race final, which will be held on Friday in Texas.

日本陸上男子短距離のサニブラウン・ハキームが追い風参考記録ながら、100メートルで9秒96のタイムを出しました。 サニブラウンは5日、アメリカ・テキサス州で行われた全米大学選手権の100メートル準決勝で9秒96をマークしました。追い風2.4メートルの参考記録ながら、桐生祥秀が持つ日本記録9秒98を上回るタイムです。サニブラウンはガーナ人の父親と日本人の母親を持ち、おととしからアメリカ・フロリダ州に留学しています。全米大学選手権予選を2位で通過し、7日の決勝レースでも好タイムが期待されています。約3週間前には日本歴代2位の9秒99をマークしていて、来年の東京オリンピックの参加標準記録を突破しています。