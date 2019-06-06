Japanese sprinter Abdul Hakim Sani Brown clocked 9.96 seconds with wind assistance of 2.4 meters in the men's 100-meter semifinal at the NCAA championships in Texas.
The 20-year-old athlete, who is enrolled at the University of Florida, last month became the second Japanese runner to break the 10-second barrier. He is aiming to compete in next year's Tokyo Olympics.
Sani Brown qualified for the final after finishing second in Wednesday's semifinal. The time clocked in the 100-meter sprint was not officially recorded because there was wind assistance of more than 2 meters per second.
Sani Brown also ran the 200-meter semifinal in 20.44 seconds and qualified for the final.
He is scheduled to take part in the upcoming 100, 200-meter sprint and 400-meter relay race final, which will be held on Friday in Texas.
The Lower House of Japan's Diet has unanimously adopted a resolution urging a lawmaker to decide whether to give up his seat over a controversial remark about four Russian-held islands claimed by Japan.
(NHK)
The U.S. Marines in Okinawa said Wednesday that a piece of rubber tape attached to a wing blade of a U.S. military helicopter fell onto the grounds of a junior high school in Okinawa the previous day. (Japan Today)
Japan plans to make it mandatory to charge for plastic shopping bags at supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores and department stores as the country combats marine pollution by plastic waste. (Japan Today)
E-commerce group Rakuten, Japan's newest wireless carrier, will partner with information technology group NEC to install roughly 16,000 low-cost 5G base stations across the country over five years, Nikkei has learned. (Nikkei)