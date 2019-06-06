Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to visit Iran next week amid rising tensions between the Middle Eastern country and the United States.

Japanese officials are making final arrangements for Abe to meet President Hassan Rouhani and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the capital Tehran during his planned three-day visit starting on June 12.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga spoke to reporters on Thursday about the visit.

He said it's extremely important for Abe to urge Iranian leaders to try to ease tensions and play a constructive role in Iran's implementing its 2015 nuclear deal and stabilizing the region.

Suga said Abe will be the first Japanese prime minister in 41 years to visit Iran, as the two nations mark the 90th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties this year.

He added that Abe's visit will help further develop the two countries' longtime friendship.

Asked if Japan intends to mediate between Iran and the US, Suga said the country aims to contribute to peace and stability in the region and actively work toward a peaceful resolution.