Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a high school teacher over the alleged molestation of an 11-year-old inside a park toilet last month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 5).

At around 5:00 p.m. on May 12, Kazuto Kondo, a teacher at a private high school in Katsushika Ward, allegedly fondled the chest and lower body of the girl, a sixth-year elementary school student, inside a stall of a women’s restroom located at a park in the ward.

Kondo, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “Due to work-related stress, I was unable to control my sexual desire,” the suspect was quoted by the Kameari Police Station.

According to police, the suspect is not acquainted with the victim. After the suspect met the victim and her friend at the park, they started to play hide-and-seek, with the bathroom being one of the locations in the game.

The victim fled the toilet and reported the matter to a parent of her friend, who lived nearby. The parent then alerted police.

Kondo surfaced as a person of interest after police examined security camera footage taken at the park.

東京・葛飾区の公園のトイレで小学6年の女子児童に無理やりわいせつな行為をしたとして、高校教師の30歳の男が逮捕されました。 都内の私立高校の教師・近藤和人容疑者は先月12日午後5時ごろ、葛飾区の公園の女子トイレに小学6年の女子児童を連れ込み、無理やり胸を触るなどわいせつな行為をした疑いが持たれています。警視庁によりますと、近藤容疑者は事前に女子児童の自転車の鍵をトイレに隠し、見つけたふりをして「鍵を捜したご褒美は?」などと声を掛け、トイレの個室に連れ込んだとみられます。隙を見て逃げ出した女子児童が友達の家に助けを求め、事件が発覚しました。取り調べに対して「進路相談のストレスで欲求を抑えられなかった」と容疑を認めています。