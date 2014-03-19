Teacher admits to molesting girl, 11, in park toilet, claims 'work stress'
tokyoreporter.com -- Jun 07
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a high school teacher over the alleged molestation of an 11-year-old inside a park toilet last month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 5).

At around 5:00 p.m. on May 12, Kazuto Kondo, a teacher at a private high school in Katsushika Ward, allegedly fondled the chest and lower body of the girl, a sixth-year elementary school student, inside a stall of a women’s restroom located at a park in the ward.

Kondo, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “Due to work-related stress, I was unable to control my sexual desire,” the suspect was quoted by the Kameari Police Station.

According to police, the suspect is not acquainted with the victim. After the suspect met the victim and her friend at the park, they started to play hide-and-seek, with the bathroom being one of the locations in the game.

The victim fled the toilet and reported the matter to a parent of her friend, who lived nearby. The parent then alerted police.

Kondo surfaced as a person of interest after police examined security camera footage taken at the park.

東京・葛飾区の公園のトイレで小学6年の女子児童に無理やりわいせつな行為をしたとして、高校教師の30歳の男が逮捕されました。　都内の私立高校の教師・近藤和人容疑者は先月12日午後5時ごろ、葛飾区の公園の女子トイレに小学6年の女子児童を連れ込み、無理やり胸を触るなどわいせつな行為をした疑いが持たれています。警視庁によりますと、近藤容疑者は事前に女子児童の自転車の鍵をトイレに隠し、見つけたふりをして「鍵を捜したご褒美は?」などと声を掛け、トイレの個室に連れ込んだとみられます。隙を見て逃げ出した女子児童が友達の家に助けを求め、事件が発覚しました。取り調べに対して「進路相談のストレスで欲求を抑えられなかった」と容疑を認めています。
News sources: tokyoreporter.com, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Jun 07
Ex-KAT-TUN member Junnosuke Taguchi started smoking marijuana 'about 10 years ago'
Following last month’s arrest of Junnosuke Taguchi, a former member of boy band KAT-TUN, over the alleged possession of marijuana, police have revealed that the musician started smoking the banned drug while still a member of the band, reports TBS News (June 6). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jun 07
Emperor Emeritus visits grandfather's mausoleum
Emperor Emeritus Akihito has visited the mausoleum of his grandfather, Emperor Taisho, as part of the ceremonies for his abdication. Empress Emerita Michiko accompanied him. (NHK)
Jun 07
Teacher admits to molesting girl, 11, in park toilet, claims 'work stress'
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a high school teacher over the alleged molestation of an 11-year-old inside a park toilet last month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 5). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jun 06
Japanese TV personality admits using cocaine
Japanese musician and actor Pierre Taki appeared in court on Wednesday and admitted to using cocaine. (NHK)
Jun 05
Fukuoka: Man, 48, admits to making marijuana cookies
Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 48-year-old independent businessmen over the alleged possession of marijuana at his residence, a crime he admits to committing to produce marijuana cookies, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Jun 04
Crown Princess, daughter enjoy Okinawa dances
Japan's Crown Princess and her eldest daughter have watched a performance of the traditional dances of Ryukyu, now known as Okinawa. (NHK)
Jun 03
Man killed by father had trouble with neighbors
Tokyo police investigating the murder of a middle-aged man by his father, a former top government bureaucrat, say the son had had trouble with his neighbors elsewhere before moving into his parents' house. (NHK)
Jun 03
Japan's latest celebrity chef is a gay lawyer in hit TV drama
A gay TV couple is making Japanese viewers fall in love with cooking, and with everyday life at home. (Nikkei)
Jun 03
Imperial couple conduct first official duty outside Tokyo since ascension
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako attended a national tree-planting ceremony in Aichi Prefecture on Sunday in their first official duty outside Tokyo since the emperor ascended the throne on May 1. (Japan Times)
Jun 02
The prison inside: Japan's hikikomori lack relationships, not physical spaces
Fifty-three-year-old Kenji Yamase doesn’t fit the traditional image of a hikikomori, but then perceptions of Japan’s social recluses are changing. (Japan Times)