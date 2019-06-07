Japan's Imperial Household Agency says Empress Emerita Michiko will undergo a heart exam in the coming days after a blood test showed a higher risk of heart failure.

The 84-year-old Empress Emerita had the blood test earlier this week as part of regular medical checkups. It showed an increased level of a cardiac hormone called BNP.

BNP levels are often used as a marker for diagnosing heart failure.

They rise in response to a decline in cardiac function or an abnormal increase in the burden on the heart.

In 2015, then Empress Michiko underwent comprehensive tests at the University of Tokyo Hospital after she showed signs of myocardial ischemia, a condition in which there is insufficient blood flow to some parts of the heart.

Doctors found she had relatively minor narrowing in her coronary arteries due to arteriosclerosis.

Agency officials say the Empress Emerita will undergo the heart exam at the Imperial Household Hospital.

From next Tuesday, the Empress Emerita is set to visit Kyoto, accompanying Emperor Emeritus Akihito as part of his abdication rituals. The itinerary includes a visit to the mausoleum of Emperor Meiji.

The officials say they are not considering any change to her schedule at the moment, and that they will announce the results of the heart exam early next week.

上皇后・美智子さまが血液検査の結果を受け、近く心臓の検査を受けられることが分かった。 宮内庁は上皇后・美智子さまが心不全の診断指標が上昇したため、心臓の検査を行うことを発表した。6日、退位後に初めて皇室行事に出席された上皇ご夫妻。 上皇ご夫妻を沿道で迎えた人：「顔を見ていて、色々、それなりにご苦労がたくさんあったと思って、本当に涙出そうに・・・」 沿道に集まった人々に手を振って応えられていた上皇后・美智子さま。大正天皇の陵墓に退位したことを報告された上皇ご夫妻。在位中には日程の調整がつかず、退位後に参拝されることになった。 宮内庁によると、上皇后・美智子さまは、2015年6月末に胸痛の症状があったという。今年に入ってから朝の散策後に息が切れる症状が次第に目立ってきたという上皇后・美智子さま。今週初めの血液検査において心不全の診断指標である数値が上昇していたことから、近く宮内庁病院で心臓の検査を受けるという。