Junnosuke Taguchi, a former member of Japanese all-male idol group Kat-tun, was released on bail Friday after he was charged with possessing marijuana.

Taguchi, 33, and his partner Rena Komine, 38, who faces the same charge, each posted bail of ¥3 million ($28,000) the same day and were released from a police station in Tokyo.

According to the indictment, Taguchi and Komine, a former actress, had about 2.2 grams of marijuana on May 22 at the Tokyo apartment they shared.

Taguchi, dressed in a black suit and tie, fell to his knees outside the police station and apologized.

“I promise I will never touch illegal drugs including marijuana and become involved in crime,” Taguchi said, adding he will suspend his showbiz activities and focus on regaining the public’s trust.

Both Taguchi and Komine have admitted to allegations against them, according to investigators.

大麻取締法違反の罪で起訴されたKAT-TUNの元メンバー・田口淳之介被告（33）と女優の小嶺麗奈被告（33）が保釈されました。田口被告は「多大なるご迷惑をお掛けしたことを心より深くおわび申し上げます」と土下座して謝罪しました。 KAT-TUNの元メンバー・田口被告と女優の小嶺被告は、東京・世田谷区の自宅マンションで乾燥大麻を所持したとして、大麻取締法違反の罪に問われています。それぞれの弁護人が保釈請求をしていて、東京地裁は6日までに保釈を認める決定をしていました。2人は保釈保証金300万円をそれぞれ納付し、勾留されていた警視庁東京湾岸署から保釈され、約2週間ぶりに身柄の拘束が解かれました。田口被告は「多大なるご迷惑をお掛けしたことを心より深くおわび申し上げます」「金輪際、大麻などの違法薬物、そして犯罪に手を染めないことをここに誓います」などと土下座して謝罪しました。今後の芸能活動については、しばらく休止するとしたうえで、「しっかり更生し、罪を償い、一日でも早く信頼を取り戻せるように必死に生きて参ります」と話しました。