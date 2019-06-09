Boarding systems restored at Naha Airport

Boarding systems are running again at Naha Airport in Okinawa Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

Airport officials say the systems recovered shortly after 8 a.m. on Sunday. A power failure disrupted departure procedures earlier in the day. Tweet

Japan to restart commercial whaling on July 1 after three-decade hiatus (Japan Times) A fleet of vessels will depart from Kushiro, Hokkaido, on July 1 as Japan resumes commercial whaling following a three-decade hiatus after the government announced its withdrawal from the International Whaling Commission in December, a local fishery source said Friday.

Japan seeks unified message in G20 trade talks (NHK) Ministers in charge of trade and digital economy from G20 countries will discuss trade issues on Sunday, the second day of their meeting in Tsukuba, north of Tokyo.

Empress Emerita Michiko to undergo heart exam (NHK) Japan's Imperial Household Agency says Empress Emerita Michiko will undergo a heart exam in the coming days after a blood test showed a higher risk of heart failure.