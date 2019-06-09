A fleet of vessels will depart from Kushiro, Hokkaido, on July 1 as Japan resumes commercial whaling following a three-decade hiatus after the government announced its withdrawal from the International Whaling Commission in December, a local fishery source said Friday. (Japan Times)
Following last month’s arrest of Junnosuke Taguchi, a former member of boy band KAT-TUN, over the alleged possession of marijuana, police have revealed that the musician started smoking the banned drug while still a member of the band, reports TBS News (June 6). (tokyoreporter.com)
The Lower House of Japan's Diet has unanimously adopted a resolution urging a lawmaker to decide whether to give up his seat over a controversial remark about four Russian-held islands claimed by Japan.
(NHK)