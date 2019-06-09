Boarding systems restored at Naha Airport
Boarding systems are running again at Naha Airport in Okinawa Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

Airport officials say the systems recovered shortly after 8 a.m. on Sunday.

A power failure disrupted departure procedures earlier in the day.

