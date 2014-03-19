Police in Tokyo said Sunday they have arrested a 53-year-old woman on suspicion of abandoning the body of her 72-year-old husband after she left his corpse in their apartment in Edogawa Ward for four months.
According to police, Yasuko Naito said that after her husband Tadayoshi died in February, she didn’t know who to contact, so she wrapped his body in a blanket and left it on a futon, Fuji TV reported. The body was discovered on Friday after an employee of the apartment building management noticed a foul odor coming from the apartment and notified police.
Police said there were no external signs of injury on the body and said an autopsy will be carried out to determine the cause of death.
Police in Tokyo said Sunday they have arrested a 53-year-old woman on suspicion of abandoning the body of her 72-year-old husband after she left his corpse in their apartment in Edogawa Ward for four months.
(Japan Today)
A fleet of vessels will depart from Kushiro, Hokkaido, on July 1 as Japan resumes commercial whaling following a three-decade hiatus after the government announced its withdrawal from the International Whaling Commission in December, a local fishery source said Friday. (Japan Times)
The Lower House of Japan's Diet has unanimously adopted a resolution urging a lawmaker to decide whether to give up his seat over a controversial remark about four Russian-held islands claimed by Japan.
(NHK)
The U.S. Marines in Okinawa said Wednesday that a piece of rubber tape attached to a wing blade of a U.S. military helicopter fell onto the grounds of a junior high school in Okinawa the previous day. (Japan Today)