Woman kept body of husband in apartment for 4 months
Japan Today -- Jun 10
Police in Tokyo said Sunday they have arrested a 53-year-old woman on suspicion of abandoning the body of her 72-year-old husband after she left his corpse in their apartment in Edogawa Ward for four months.

According to police, Yasuko Naito said that after her husband Tadayoshi died in February, she didn’t know who to contact, so she wrapped his body in a blanket and left it on a futon, Fuji TV reported. The body was discovered on Friday after an employee of the apartment building management noticed a foul odor coming from the apartment and notified police.

Police said there were no external signs of injury on the body and said an autopsy will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

MORE NEWS
Jun 10
Jun 09
Japan to restart commercial whaling on July 1 after three-decade hiatus
A fleet of vessels will depart from Kushiro, Hokkaido, on July 1 as Japan resumes commercial whaling following a three-decade hiatus after the government announced its withdrawal from the International Whaling Commission in December, a local fishery source said Friday. (Japan Times)
Jun 08
Births in Japan fall to record low in 2018
Government statistics show that Japan's population is shrinking at a faster pace as births hit a new record low. (NHK)
Jun 08
Former Kat-tun idol Junnosuke Taguchi, facing marijuana charge, released on bail
Junnosuke Taguchi, a former member of Japanese all-male idol group Kat-tun, was released on bail Friday after he was charged with possessing marijuana. (Japan Times)
Jun 07
Japan's Lower House denounces 'war' gaffe lawmaker
The Lower House of Japan's Diet has unanimously adopted a resolution urging a lawmaker to decide whether to give up his seat over a controversial remark about four Russian-held islands claimed by Japan. (NHK)
Jun 07
Abe to visit Iran from June 12
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to visit Iran next week amid rising tensions between the Middle Eastern country and the United States. (NHK)
Jun 07
Japan's sprinter runs 100 meters in 9.96 seconds
Japanese sprinter Abdul Hakim Sani Brown clocked 9.96 seconds with wind assistance of 2.4 meters in the men's 100-meter semifinal at the NCAA championships in Texas. (NHK)
Jun 07
Teacher admits to molesting girl, 11, in park toilet, claims 'work stress'
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a high school teacher over the alleged molestation of an 11-year-old inside a park toilet last month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 5). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jun 06
Japanese TV personality admits using cocaine
Japanese musician and actor Pierre Taki appeared in court on Wednesday and admitted to using cocaine. (NHK)
Jun 06
Rubber part falls from chopper onto school in Okinawa: U.S. Marines
The U.S. Marines in Okinawa said Wednesday that a piece of rubber tape attached to a wing blade of a U.S. military helicopter fell onto the grounds of a junior high school in Okinawa the previous day. (Japan Today)