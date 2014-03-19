Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Saturday arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly stalking popular adult video starlet Masami Ichikawa, reports Nikkan Sports
Between April 4 and 11, Shinji Shiraki, a resident of Sakai City, Osaka Prefecture, allegedly sent 12 tweets to the Twitter account of Tachikawa, 27, in spite having received a warning to stay away from her.
“Hey, woman using the smartphone — hurry up and stop it!” one of the tweets reportedly read.
Shiraki, who has been accused of violating the Stalker Control Law, admits to the allegations, police said.
The arrest is the second for Shiraki for stalking Tachikawa, who in addition to being an actress leads pop group Ebisu Muscats. Last year, police arrested the suspect for the same crime. In January, a court handed him a suspended prison term and an order to stay away from the actress.
Police in Tokyo said Sunday they have arrested a 53-year-old woman on suspicion of abandoning the body of her 72-year-old husband after she left his corpse in their apartment in Edogawa Ward for four months.
These days the list of things to be outraged about is pretty long. Some things are worth addressing, like racism, sexism, and anti-Semitism, but sometimes the things that people get riled up about, particularly when it comes to celebrities in Japan, are major head-scratchers. (Japan Today)
Following last month’s arrest of Junnosuke Taguchi, a former member of boy band KAT-TUN, over the alleged possession of marijuana, police have revealed that the musician started smoking the banned drug while still a member of the band, reports TBS News (June 6). (tokyoreporter.com)