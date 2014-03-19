Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a yakuza boss over the alleged attempted extortion of a male acquaintance in Shinjuku Ward, reports TV Asahi (June 10).

In 2017, Hiroshi Tsunami, a 58-year-old boss of a syndicate within the Sumiyoshi-kai, allegedly demanded money from the acquaintance upon his arrival at the gang’s office in the Kabukicho red-light district.

“I am Tsunami of the Sumiyoshi-kai,” the suspect reportedly said. “Pay up 300 million yen.”

According to police, Tsunami denies the allegations “It is fiction made up by the victim,” Tsunami was quoted.

The incident took place when the acquaintance attempted to return some unspecified documents to Tsunami at the office.

東京・歌舞伎町で「俺は暴力団だ。3億円払え」などと言い、男性から現金を脅し取ろうとしたとして、暴力団組長の男が逮捕されました。 指定暴力団住吉会系組長・津波広志容疑者（58）はおととし、新宿の歌舞伎町にある組の事務所で知人男性から現金を脅し取ろうとした疑いが持たれています。捜査関係者によりますと、男性は津波容疑者に預けていた書類を返してもらおうとしたところ、「俺は住吉会の津波だ。3億円支払え」などと脅されたということです。津波容疑者は取り調べに対して「被害者の作り話だ」と容疑を否認しています。