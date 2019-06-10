Japan's Imperial Household Agency says Empress Emerita Michiko has been diagnosed with heart disease.

The 84-year-old Empress Emerita underwent a heart examination on Saturday after a blood test showed an increased level of a cardiac hormone called BNP, which points to a higher risk of heart failure.

Agency officials say Saturday's test revealed that the Empress Emerita has moderate tricuspid valve regurgitation --- a disorder in which the valve does not close tight enough each time the heart contracts.

The Empress Emerita was also found to have an irregular pulse.

The officials say the test results indicate stress has increased the load on her heart. They say it's necessary for her to avoid stress in daily life, as well as to continue regular health checkups.

From Tuesday, the Empress Emerita is set to begin a three-day visit to Kyoto as scheduled, accompanying Emperor Emeritus Akihito as part of his abdication rituals. The itinerary includes a visit to the mausoleum of Emperor Meiji.

The Empress Emerita is also scheduled to undergo cataract surgery on June 16 and 23 at a hospital in Tokyo.

宮内庁が上皇后さまの心臓の弁に異常が見つかったことを明らかにしました。 宮内庁によりますと、上皇后さまは8日に宮内庁病院で心臓の検査を受けられた際、中等度の三尖弁（さんせんべん）逆流症と軽度の僧帽弁（そうぼうべん）逆流症、それに不整脈が見つかり、経過観察の必要があるということです。上皇后さまは今年に入って日課の朝の散策の後に息が切れる症状が目立つようになっていました。また、宮内庁は上皇后さまが16日と23日に白内障の手術を受けられることも明らかにしました。数年前より物が見えにくくなっていて、手術が必要だということです。上皇后さまは11日午後から2泊3日の日程で予定通り上皇さまと京都を訪問し、明治天皇陵などを参拝されます。