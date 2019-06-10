Japanese rail companies are known for implementing “manners campaigns”, where they ask passengers to consider the comfort of fellow commuters with reminders to refrain from talking on the phone and speaking too loudly while onboard.

The ads and posters they bring out are usually aimed at keeping noise levels down during daily commutes, but now they might need to place a greater focus on how to positively deal with noise levels too, following a dangerous incident that occurred on the weekend.

On the night of 7 June, a commuter became angry at the noise being emitted from a fellow passenger’s earbuds, and after they alighted at Chigasaki Station in Tokyo’s neighbouring Kanagawa Prefecture at around 9:40 p.m., he pushed him, causing him to fall off the platform and onto the tracks.

The 30-year-old man who was pushed attempted to pull himself back up onto the platform. However, the 40-year-old assailant kicked him in the face numerous times, inflicting injuries like bruising which police say had mostly healed by 10 June.

Police arrested the suspect on 8 June and are now investigating the incident.