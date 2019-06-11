Emperor Emeritus, Empress Emerita visit Kyoto
NHK -- Jun 12
Emperor Emeritus Akihito is now in Kyoto with Empress Emerita Michiko to visit the mausoleums of his ancestors and report his abdication.

The Imperial couple arrived at Kyoto Station on Tuesday afternoon. They waved to the many people who had gathered in front of the station to welcome them.

It is the first time the couple has visited a local area since the Emperor Emeritus abdicated on April 30.

The couple will visit two mausoleums of his ancestors on Wednesday. One is of his great-great-grandfather Emperor Komei, and the other of his great-grandfather Emperor Meiji.

Their visit to the mausoleums is part of rites related to the abdication of the Emperor Emeritus, and it will be the last of the ceremonies to be completed. They have already visited three other mausoleums, including the one of Emperor Showa.

The Imperial couple will return to Tokyo on Thursday.

11日から京都を訪問している上皇ご夫妻は12日、明治天皇陵などに参拝して退位の報告をされます。　上皇ご夫妻は11日午後、臨時専用列車で京都駅に入られました。8日の検査で心臓の弁に異常や不整脈が認められた上皇后さまは京都駅に到着した際、上皇さまとともに出迎えた人たちにいつも通り笑顔で応えられていました。京都府によりますと、11日は駅や沿道で約3700人が出迎えたということです。12日は京都市内にある孝明天皇陵と明治天皇陵をそれぞれ参拝し、上皇さまの退位を報告される予定です。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
