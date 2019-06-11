Japan's Financial Services Minister Taro Aso says he will not accept a controversial report that says elderly couples need 20-million yen for retirement. He says this is not the government's stance.
A Financial Services Agency panel recently proposed guidelines on asset building for retirement, saying elderly couples need assets worth 20-million yen, or 190,000 dollars, to make up for revenue shortfalls.
Aso said on Tuesday that the report does not refer to any problem with the public pension system, and that it was inappropriate to use the word "shortfalls."
He said the report misled the public and made people worried, and that he will not accept it as an official report.
Aso, who is also the deputy prime minister, added that the report suggests that the public pension system is collapsing, but that this is not at all true.
(NHK)
More than 60 percent of women in Japan have experienced the enforcement rules calling for the wearing of heels in the workplace or while job-hunting, or have witnessed others being forced to wear them, according to a survey conducted by a Japanese business website, which also reported the findings Tuesday to a Diet discussion.
(Japan Today)
Police in Tokyo said Sunday they have arrested a 53-year-old woman on suspicion of abandoning the body of her 72-year-old husband after she left his corpse in their apartment in Edogawa Ward for four months.
(Japan Today)
A fleet of vessels will depart from Kushiro, Hokkaido, on July 1 as Japan resumes commercial whaling following a three-decade hiatus after the government announced its withdrawal from the International Whaling Commission in December, a local fishery source said Friday. (Japan Times)