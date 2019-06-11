Japan's leading instant noodle company is joining the fight against pollution. Nissin Food Products says it will redesign its containers to use less petroleum-based products and more so-called bio-plastic, derived from plants.

Nissin says about a third of the packaging for its flagship Cup Noodle brand is plastic. The company says 50 percent of that will now be derived from sugar cane.

They'll begin phasing in the changes in December and hope to complete the switch in Japan by the end of March 2022.

Nissin says when the new cups are incinerated, they'll release about 16 percent less carbon dioxide than the current versions.

And the company says it's planning to gradually introduce bio plastics for its other products too.