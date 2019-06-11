Cup Noodle maker switching to eco-plastic
NHK -- Jun 12
Japan's leading instant noodle company is joining the fight against pollution. Nissin Food Products says it will redesign its containers to use less petroleum-based products and more so-called bio-plastic, derived from plants.

Nissin says about a third of the packaging for its flagship Cup Noodle brand is plastic. The company says 50 percent of that will now be derived from sugar cane.

They'll begin phasing in the changes in December and hope to complete the switch in Japan by the end of March 2022.

Nissin says when the new cups are incinerated, they'll release about 16 percent less carbon dioxide than the current versions.

And the company says it's planning to gradually introduce bio plastics for its other products too.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Jun 12
Over 60% of women face enforcement of wearing heels at work, study finds
More than 60 percent of women in Japan have experienced the enforcement rules calling for the wearing of heels in the workplace or while job-hunting, or have witnessed others being forced to wear them, according to a survey conducted by a Japanese business website, which also reported the findings Tuesday to a Diet discussion. (Japan Today)
Jun 12
Japanese workers expect smaller summer bonuses
Keidanren, the Japan Business Federation, says major companies are planning to trim summer bonuses this year. (NHK)
Jun 12
Cup Noodle maker switching to eco-plastic
Japan's leading instant noodle company is joining the fight against pollution. Nissin Food Products says it will redesign its containers to use less petroleum-based products and more so-called bio-plastic, derived from plants. (NHK)
Jun 11
Tokyo keen to draw foreign workers to rural Japan
Japan is bringing in more foreign workers to help address a labor shortage, and the government wants to make sure Tokyo and other major cities are not the only places that benefit from the additional manpower. (Nikkei)
Jun 10
Japan, U.S. remain apart on currency devaluation provision
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Sunday, as their countries have been discussing a bilateral trade deal with a focus on whether it could involve a provision to prevent competitive currency devaluation. (Japan Today)
Jun 07
Airbnb listings in Japan rebound after regulatory freeze
Airbnb Inc. says it’s back in business in Japan, a year after stricter short-term lodging regulations forced it to freeze a major portion of its listings in the country. (Japan Times)
Jun 05
Rakuten and NEC to build own 5G network
E-commerce group Rakuten, Japan's newest wireless carrier, will partner with information technology group NEC to install roughly 16,000 low-cost 5G base stations across the country over five years, Nikkei has learned. (Nikkei)
Jun 05
Institutional investors squeeze Japan's insular boardrooms to open up
With Japan's annual shareholders meetings season coming up later this month, institutional investors are ramping up pressure on companies to appoint more and better external directors who can improve corporate governance. (Nikkei)
Jun 03
Sony raises rookie pay up to 20% to lure tech talent
Sony will increase salaries by up to 20% for new recruits with high-tech skills in fields such as artificial intelligence, moving away from the traditional Japanese emphasis on seniority to better compete in a battle for talent that crosses industries and international borders. (Nikkei)
May 31
Amazon Japan and Life supermarket tie up to sell fresh foods online, starting in Tokyo
Amazon.com Inc.’s Japanese unit and Life Corp., one of the country’s major supermarket chains, said Thursday they will join forces to sell fresh foods online starting later this year, aiming to attract elderly and busy customers. (Japan Times)