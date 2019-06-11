Japan's Defense Ministry has confirmed that a Chinese aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, navigated between two islands that are part of Okinawa Prefecture.
Defense officials say a Maritime Self-Defense Force vessel has confirmed that the carrier passed between Okinawa's main island and Miyako Island as it made its way from the East China Sea to the Pacific on Tuesday morning.
A number of other Chinese naval vessels, including a fuel supply ship, were seen accompanying the carrier.
The Liaoning did not enter Japanese waters, and was reportedly heading south in the Pacific afterward.
This is the second time since December 2016 that a Chinese carrier has been confirmed to have passed between the two Okinawan islands.
Officials at the Defense Ministry say the Liaoning may hold drills and that they are keeping an eye on the ship and analyzing its mission.
