The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is set to launch a subsidy to help prevent accidents involving elderly drivers.
Elderly drivers have recently been involved in a series of traffic accidents across Japan. In many cases, drivers mistakenly stepped on the accelerator instead of the brakes.
After reviewing such accidents, the Tokyo government decided to cover about 90 percent of the cost of installing a device to keep elderly drivers from making mistakes.
Tokyo officials estimate that the drivers themselves will pay less than 90 dollars for the device.
The officials plan to decide on details of the program, including ages of targeted people.
They've also launched a project team to study other measures to prevent accidents involving elderly drivers.
相次ぐ高齢ドライバーの交通事故を防止するため、政府が、安全機能がついた車のみ運転できる、高齢者専用の新たな運転免許制度の創設を、成長戦略に盛り込むことがわかった。
6月下旬に閣議決定する成長戦略には、自動ブレーキなどの安全機能がついた車のみ運転することができる、高齢ドライバー専用の限定免許制度を新たにつくることを盛り込んでいる。
